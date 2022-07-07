Bella Hadid goes braless on Paris balcony

Bella Hadid gets in the French spirit. Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid had a harrowing day as the model lost her passport and arrived in Paris just in time to walk at the Balenciaga fashion show. Bella posed for some shots braless on a Parisian balcony in an impromptu photo shoot after the show.

Bella wore a white crop top and jeans as she struck some daring poses and looked down at the beautiful Paris landscape. Bella was one of many big names, including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Nicole Kidman, who walked at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show. The collaboration was no surprise because Bella represented the brand during a new Fall advertising campaign.

Seemingly enjoying her fashion show glam, Bella took to the ‘gram to show off her taut tummy and stylish ensemble.

Bella Hadid poses in a white crop top in Paris

Bella Hadid continued to represent Balenciaga in a white crop top with a black jacket by the designer over the shirt.

She held the Balenciaga jacket over her head and opened the sides of the garment while she struck poses on a balcony in Paris.

Bella paired the top with loose blue jeans and black close-toed pumps.

She wore oversized sunglasses by the fashion powerhouse and sported her hair in a sleek braid, which was the style at the star-studded event.

She wrote in the caption, “lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth @demna.”

Behind Bella was a French flag, and she also shared a photo of the Eiffel Tower from her vantage point.

Bella shared the skin-baring shots with her 53.3 million followers, who showered her with love.

Bella Hadid Balenciaga Fall 2022 campaign

Last month, Bella unveiled a new campaign for Balenciaga’s Fall Season 2022. The photoshoot theme was industrial chic, and Bella sported metal jewelry.

Bella wore leather boots with matching shorts and a handbag. She posed with male model Abdou as she hugged him from behind for a couples photo. She wrote in the caption, “@balenciaga by demna @nadialeelee @samiagiobellina @garygillhair@ingegrognard @guihomeharrison… @mrt4000 thank You🖤🖤🖤🖤With my friend Abdou @quechua75 Thank you everyone . Still kinda Can’t believe it…! I love You demna ! I love You @cedriccharbit I love You @johanfleury I love You @ludivinepont 🖤 I love You entire Balenciaga team!! Best…..”

The supermodel went topless and placed one hand over her cleavage as she gazed at the camera.

With a new passport, Bella is ready to resume traveling the world.