Drake wins huge NFL Draft bet on USC star Drake London, attends Raptors game with son Adonis

Hip-hop superstar Drake has typically been connected with something dubbed the “Drake Curse,” where sports teams he’s hanging out with, rooting for, or even betting big money on, tend to lose.

However, Champagne Papi cashed in a major win on Thursday evening, as he made the smart move of “Drake betting on Drake.”

The selection of USC Trojans star Drake London ended up getting the rapper a hefty sum of money deposited into his Stake account, not long after Drake’s massive bet on the NBA Playoffs. That also may have made up for his favorite sports team losing during the night.

Drake reveals his huge bet on NFL Draft 2022

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Drake showed off his latest online wager via his Stake account. He’d put up $100,000 on the USC Trojans’ Drake London with a 3:30 a.m. bet placed on NFL Draft day.

The rapper bet London would become the first wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft 2022.

Based on the screenshot below, Drake’s bet appears to have been made in Bitcoin, showing it was $100,000 placed on London.

“Drake betting on Drake just feels right @stake,” the rapper wrote on his slide.

Pic credit: @champagnepapi/Instagram Story

The No. 1 overall pick was Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, followed by Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson going No. 2 to the Detroit Lions. More defensive players went with the next five picks in the draft’s first round, including LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Alabama’s Evan Neal.

However, the Certified Lover Boy finally had reason to celebrate when the Atlanta Falcons made London the No. 8 pick, making him the first wide receiver taken in Thursday night’s draft.

That resulted in a whopping payout of $335,000 in Bitcoin, US, or Canadian dollars, depending on what Drake has set up.

Drake spotted with son at NBA Playoffs game

Since Drake had reason to celebrate with his win of $335,000 on Drake London, it may have softened the sting of a significant loss for his beloved Toronto Raptors.

During the evening, Drake also watched his favorite NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, try to stay alive in the playoffs in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He appeared on ESPN’s telecast during the game with his son Adonis sitting on his lap, wearing a headset to block out the sometimes deafening crowd noise during intense games. Adonis was also looking fresh for the appearance, rocking a Balenciaga sweatshirt.

Drake and Adonis courtside for 76ers-Raptors 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6VrTyMZCjk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 28, 2022

By the way, Drake is quite the passionate fan, as he’s been known to trash talk with players thanks to his proximity to the court. A clip popped up on Twitter showing the rapper telling the Sixers’ Tobias Harris, “You’re too small!”

"You're too small!"



Drake trash talking Tobias Harris in Game 6 of Raptors-Sixers 🍿pic.twitter.com/sxQuEff2h7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2022

The Raptors lost the must-win Game 6 at home, 132-97, with Joel Embiid scoring 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. With that, Toronto’s officially eliminated from the playoffs, while Philly moves on to play Miami.

Drake is likely bitter over the loss but will continue rooting for the Golden State Warriors to reach the NBA Finals, so he can rake in another massive payout on the bet he has riding on them.