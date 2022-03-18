Drake and his son Adonis rock matching braids as they twin in a sweet selfie

Drake often shares cute photos of his son Adonis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollet.com/ImagePressAgency

Who knew Drake would be such a doting dad?

The Champagne Papi had hearts swooning again this week when he took to his Instagram stories to share a sweet selfie with son Adonis, 4, showing off their new look.

Drake shared photos of himself earlier this week, revealing his own fresh cornrows.

That alone was enough to set the internet ablaze and even inspired Drake to share a montage of his hairstyles over the years, asking them to share which one was their favorite.

But it was a photo share of him and his son that really has fans swooning and proves that he and we can’t get enough of Adonis.

Drake twins with son Adonis

In the latest photo that is winning over the hearts of Drake fans, he wore his hair in a set of six cornrows. Adonis was right next to him with an identical style of six cornrows as he seemed to be enjoying a snack.

Drake poses with his son Adonis as they twin with matching braids. Pic credit: @champagnepapi/Instagram



While the adorable photo was shared on Drake’s Instagram stories, it’s no surprise that comments about the father-son duo made their way over to Twitter, where his fans can’t get over how cute they are together.



One Twitter user wrote, “Adonis and Drake having matching hairstyles is cute.”



Another wrote, “I predict an album cover with Adonis and Drake while they both have the cornrows, it’s all making sense, Drake is about to drop new music, my life is about to change.”



Pic credit: @mariamsyllah/Twitter and @ndxmisongcobo/Twitter

Drake seems to like the picture of himself and his son so much that he even made it his profile photo for his Instagram page.

It’s no secret that Drake loves sharing cute photos and videos of Adonis

Drake and Adonis’ new twinning photo comes on the heels of another adorable share from this doting dad.

A few weeks back, Drake shared a video of Adonis as the preschooler tried to wink at the camera. He’s definitely melting hearts everywhere at an early age, but he’ll have to work on those winking skills.

Roughly a month before we saw Adonis wink, Drake shared another video, this time showing off himself and his son brushing up on their French. In fact, Adonis was teaching his dad a few words, and he sounds pretty fluent.

Adonis’ mom Sophie Brussaux is French, so it stands to good reason that Drake and his son would want to be able to speak the most romantic language in the world.