Dominic Fike confirms Hunter Schafer split ahead of Euphoria Season 3

All good things must come to an end, so the saying goes, and so it went for Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer’s romance.

Dominic and Hunter first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, and it didn’t take long for breakup rumors to start after Dominic was spotted out with two different women.

They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair afterparty for the 2022 Oscars, and everything seemed to be going well until it all went silent.

Dominic confirmed their split in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, though he still seemed to have positive feelings for Hunter.

“I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her,” Dominic, 27, told the outlet.

He continued, “I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’ But the fact of me saying that — of being uncomfortable being alone — that’s a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while.”

Dominic Fike opens up on casual romances

Dominic says that he’s a “relationship person” though he does admit that “casual sex is often easier.

However, he’s not a fan of doing things in a casual way.

“But I hate that s**t,” he continued. “You shouldn’t f**k anyone that you wouldn’t want to be with.”

He added that he has been through a period in life when he felt differently and had a “super-healthy sex life” but that’s not what he’s going for now.

Now, the musician and actor is “trying to be abstinent,” which he calls “really nice.”

Plus, this gives Dominic time to focus on his music ahead of Euphoria Season 3, as he is currently on tour and has new music coming out, including a song on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Dominic Fike shares excitement about returning to Euphoria

Despite his breakup with Hunter, Dominic is looking forward to returning to the Euphoria set.

Since his first time on set, he has grown a lot and has developed relationships with the rest of the cast and crew, which will hopefully help him more this time around.

“I have a better dynamic with everybody. I mean, well, I don’t know. Almost everybody,” he shared. “I think it’ll be fine. We’re all adults, kind of. I’m trying.”

Hopefully, everything will be fine, at least for Euphoria fans, who seemed to like his addition to the show.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max, formerly HBO Max.