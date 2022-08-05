Doja Cat shockingly shaves head and eyebrows on live stream

Doja Cat shaves head and eyebrows on Instagram Live. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Two weeks after she pretended to ditch her long locks, Doja Cat did the real thing in a live video on her Instagram.

Fans captured a video of the Vegas rapper as she shaved her head and then her eyebrows.

She appeared on her Instagram Live, where she often streams and interacts with fans.

However, her latest reveal was much different because she shaved off her hair while fans watched. Doja provided reasoning for her choice as she showed off her newly bald head.

Doja said that she seldom sported her natural locks and explained that her hair got in the way.

Doja rocked sparkly blue eyeliner and a colorful knit sweater as she discussed her choice with fans.

Doja Cat reveals benefits of shaved on social media

According to Doja, she never wears her hair out, so there is no point in having it.

She mused, “I don’t like having hair… I don’t wear my hair out… What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna f****** wear it out?”

Doja continued, “I was never supposed to have hair. I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

She explained, “I can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f****** head.’ Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out, I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out … It’s just a nightmare.”

She also touted the benefits of a bald head and exclaimed she could “swim, I can work out, I can do real strenuous workouts and sweat my a** off.”

She felt hopeful for her future hair styles and said, “If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without actually doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig. Either way, it’s much easier all around.”

Doja Cat debuts buzz cut with hairstylist

Doja Cat’s buzz cut made an appearance in mid-July, thanks to her hairstylist.

Doja sported a pink and orange bikini with fuzzy pink boots and matching short hair.

Although some fans thought Doja made the big chop, it turns out it was just a wig.

But apparently, Doja liked the style so much that she made the wig a reality, removing her brows for good measure.