Doja Cat shows new butt tattoo in thong

Doja Cat wears a thong and shows off a butt tattoo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Doja Cat offered fans a rear view with a new booty tattoo days after she appeared to shave her head.

The Vegas rapper, well-known for trolling, likely displayed a fake tattoo in the thirst trap.

Doja wore a black string bikini with a see-through mesh cover-up over her shoulders.

Doja rocked a black cowboy hat, oversized sunglasses, and kitten heels.



She arched her back in the mirror selfie, offering a rear view in a thong with a colorful tattoo on her buttocks.

Doja posed in a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gray brick walls.

She zoomed in on the mirror reflection for the second photo, cropping just the tattoo on her butt. The tattoo featured a red heart and a gray heart with an arrow piercing the image.

The black text read, “Sex Goddess,” on a white background. The colorful butt tattoo appeared to be a fake but certainly got the heart rates of fans going.

She wrote in the caption, “first tattoo ever 7/23/22 i love it 🙏💕.”

Behind Doja, the scene was chaotic, with cluttered counters, a hair dryer, mostly-empty martini glass, and a bottle of sriracha. Doja aimed the camera at the dusty mirror with an open dishwasher near her knee.

Doja shared the shots with her 24 million followers and received more than 3 million likes for the post.

Doja Cat pays tribute to Elvis collaborator Shonka Dukureh

Doja extended well-wishes and praise after her collaborator, Shonka Dukureh, was found dead in her Nashville apartment last week.

The Juicy rapper appeared on the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, as did Shonka. Reports said that one of her two children found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor’s home, who called the police.

Doja sent her condolences after the untimely death of Elvis star Shonka, who played Hound Dog artist Big Mama Thornton in the Elvis biopic.

PEOPLE caught the post on Doja’s Instagram Story, which paid tribute to the recently deceased singer.

Doja wrote: “Was a true honor getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to ‘Vegas.’ Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones.”

Doja Cat released the incredibly successful song Vegas, and Shonka played a part in the catchy tune.