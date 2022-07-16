Doja Cat in pink thong reveals buzz cut

Doja Cat in thong swimsuit chops off her hair. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat revealed a shocking new look as the Streets rapper posed in a thong bikini with her hair appearing short and dyed.

Doja has been in the headlines for a scandal featuring Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp after she slid in his DMs. Amused by the interaction, Noah shared the messages on his TikTok, to the displeasure of Doja.

The Grammy-winning rapper has moved on and changed her look to a multi-colored hairstyle, which matched her ensemble.

The musical artist’s newly short hair was half pink and half blonde and her hairstylist showed how he created the look.

Doja wrote multiple pig emojis in the caption, possibly a reference to her pink ensemble.

This wasn’t the first time that Doja rocked all pink– she wore the same fuzzy boots for an impromptu photo shoot last month. She also did a pink rollerblade photoshoot in May, and a trend is definitely occurring.

Doja Cat debuts short hair in pink bikini

Doja wore a pink and orange bikini with fuzzy pink boots in new photos.

Doja kept it cute with a rattail-like blonde piece of her hair cascading from her scalp.

Doja sat in front of a mirror with a friend who took the photos. She wore a pink thong swimsuit with orange stitching and lifted her see-through pink top to reveal her belly button piercing.

Underneath Doja’s knit sweater was an orange and pink lacy bikini top.

Her eye makeup was vibrant in shades of green, and she sported glossy over-lined lips. She stuck out her tongue in a playful display of expression.

Doja’s hairstylist shared a video where he shaved and dyed a wig, revealing Doja’s big chop was a wig.

Although the two are on good terms now, a quick look at Doja’s comments revealed numerous references to Noah Schnapp. Many comments called Doja “Eleven,” the short-haired Stranger Things character played by Millie Bobby Brown on the Netflix hit.

Referring to Noah’s co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, fans made jokes about Doja’s new looks.

Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

One commenter joked, “eleven jane hopper realness 💯🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Another wrote, “eleven looks different here.”

What happened between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp?

An unlikely feud broke out when Vegas rapper Doja Cat got into a tiff with Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp.

It all began when Doja slid into Noah’s DM’s asking for him to hook her up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Noah seemed to find the interaction to be super hilarious as he directed Doja to Joseph’s Instagram page and then ended up sharing the messages with his TikTok followers.

Doja did not appreciate Noah’s actions and had harsh words for the Stranger Things actor.

The two have allegedly reconciled.