Does Gwen Stefani age? Fans gush over 10-year challenge photos

Gwen Stefani married country star Blake Shelton last year after six years of dating. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwen Stefani shared a throwback photo and had fans gushing with her take on the 10-year challenge.

The No Doubt singer, 52, joined the social media trend by sharing a magazine cover from 10 years ago. Stefani was the cover girl for Instyle Magazine in the photo, rocking the same platinum blonde hair she has today.

In the second photo, she shared a recent picture with her husband, Blake Shelton.

She started dating the Country music singer in 2015 when they were co-stars on The Voice. The pair of singers announced their engagement in 2020 and married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani gets a big reaction for the 10-year challenge photo

The Don’t Speak singer shared the stunning photos with her 12.9 million Instagram followers.

In the caption of the two photos, she wrote, “#10yearchallenge really this was already 10 years ago ??? 2012 [arrow emoji] 2022 .”

The pop star got a huge reaction from her followers, many gushing about Stefani’s ageless beauty.

“Stunning in both.” one commenter declared.

Another admirer says that the 52-year-old has maintained her beauty.

“Still beautiful,” the person wrote in reaction to the 10-year challenge.

Some fans were amazed that there is a decade between the two photos. “You just don’t age,” another follower said in the comment section.

One of Stefani’s fans said the singer is a rare beauty. “Always Beautiful [hear emojis] You are rare, incredible and beautiful!!!”

One commenter got emotional from the Instagram post, writing, “You have no idea how happy you made me with this post [heart emojis]”

Gwen Stefani’s fans shower her with compliments. Pic credit:@gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani credits her husband for her ageless appearance

In an interview with InStyle Magazine, the No Doubt vocalist gushed about her relationship with Blake Shelton.

She credited kissing the country singer as helping her maintain her youthful appearance.

“I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does,” she said in the interview.

During the interview, the singer also spoke about the pressure she feels to maintain her beauty being in the public eye.

“People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess,” Stefani said about the recent public interest. “I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too,” she said, continuing:

“It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out.”