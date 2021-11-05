Blake Shelton releases his wedding song for Gwen Stefani, here are the lyrics

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice coach Blake Shelton revealed a month ago that he wanted the world to hear the song he wrote and performed at his wedding for Gwen Stefani.

Now, Blake has dropped the song as a single and the entire world can hear it.

Blake Shelton’s We Can Reach The Stars hit on November 4 and fans have fallen in love with the song that Blake wrote in which he described his love for Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton’s wedding song released

Blake Shelton released a small clip of the song on his Instagram account and talked about why it was important to him for his fans to hear it.

“I’m really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani,” Blake wrote.

“That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

He also said that the song will be on the deluxe version of his Body Language album.

Blake released the full song on YouTube as well, and you can listen to it below.

Fans have listened to the songs and many seem touched by the lyrics.

Blake Shelton’s We Can Reach The Stars lyrics

We always said we wish we’d met

Long before we finally did

But ever since that first kiss

Girl, it’s felt like we were kids and

Who are we to question

God and his greater plan?

You and me are a blessin’

And all we gotta do is say amen, amen

And I know we can reach the stars

That’s how far my love will go for you

I know we can reach the stars

You’ve already hung the moon

It isn’t always sunny days

Now and then, the thunder rolls, but

A little time and a little rain

That’s what makes the flowers grow and

Girl, I’ll pick you daisies

And put ’em in a mason jar

You know you amaze my heart

You saved my heart

Repeat chorus

Fans react to Blake Shelton’s wedding song

Once Blake Shelton released the song, his fans rushed to social media to praise the song and the heartfelt lyrics.

“Omg it was absolutely beautiful!!! To have love like that is amazing!!!,” wrote lilladydiana on Twitter.

“Love your song Blake & I love that you proclaim it to the world. You and Gwen belong together & by the way how’s it feel to be a dad now,” @PetMoody wrote. “Step-dad is a great place to be because you fill that empty space in those boy’s lives.”

“Such a Beautiful Vow Love Song. I keep listening to it on repeat. Makes me cry every time,” wrote @scs_val on Twitter. “My eyes are red & puffy but it’s worth it every time I listen to this Amazing song. Please do a music video from your wedding. Keep writing hit songs.”

“A good ol’ country love song??? This is not just a love song, these are his wedding vows to Gwen!!!” Rene72385506 wrote. “The man is bloody awesome!!!”

