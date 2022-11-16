Dionne Warwick calls next on dating Pete Davidson

Dionne Warwick has declared that she’ll be dating Pete Davidson next. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Dionne Warwick has said a little prayer that she will be next to date infamous heartthrob and lothario Pete Davidson.

It seems the 81-year-old is into the SNL funnyman’s BDE energy as she declared that she would be his next piece of arm candy.

An array of beauties remain devoted to Pete, with the latest rumor claiming that he is dating newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski.

A source close to the bachelor confirmed to People Magazine that the two are “seeing each other.”

However, it seems music legend Dionne, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, wants in on the action too.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to shoot her shot at the comedian and ex of Kim Kardashian.

Dionne Warwick says she wants to date Pete Davidson next

Posting to her 608.8k followers, Dionne simply wrote, ‘I will be dating Pete Davidson next”, before adding the “Tweeting it into existence” status.

Following Dionne’s tweet, people started questioning whether she really tweeted the comment herself.

As a result, the singer shared a video to shut them down, with the caption, “If you are new here.

In the candid video, Dionne positioned the camera in front of her face and rocked a pair of huge sunglasses.

Dionne, who is the cousin to late superstar Whitney Houston, began her monologue by saying, “So there’s still some non-believers, huh?

“Well, I want you to believe this: I am Dionne Warwick, and I tweet,” she said before adding, “Yes, I do, and I want y’all to stop thinking I don’t, okay? Do yourselves a favor, alright now. I want you to stop it. Bye.”

If you are new here. pic.twitter.com/4MpuT6WMfY — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Pete Davidson reveals how he is successful with women

Pete has a history of dating A-list celebrities, including the likes of Kim, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and, more recently, Emily.

Pete and Kim split up earlier this year, while Emily and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, split in September after four years of marriage.

Recently, the 29-year-old admitted the reason for his success with women is down to his “endowment,” according to Jay Pharoah.

“I talk to him. I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said … ‘What is it. What’d you do? What was it? How you do it?'” Jay said.

“He told me what it was. It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is, “Jay stated. “He was like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s like 9 inches.'”

Similarly, back in 2018, his ex-fiancé Ariana tweeted that Pete was “like 10 inches,” as Too Fab reported