Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up — Here’s why they split

It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashians and it seems that Pete Davidson found that out the hard way.

After nine months together, it turns out that Pete and Kim Kardashian have broken up, instead deciding to just be friends.

The relationship shocker comes via E! News, who was told via a source that Kim and Pete have been having a difficult time making things work while he is away shooting a movie in Australia.

It seems that having to continue their relationship long distance took too much of a toll.

While it seems that we’re seeing the end of an era, the breakup source said Pete and Kim still have “a lot of love and respect for each other” so we’re not getting our hopes up for any spilled tea from either camp.

This breakup news comes on the heels of weeks of speculation that Kim and Pete had called it quits. And while that’s now true, it doesn’t seem that Kim is headed back to Kanye West, as it was confirmed that their divorce is still on.

There have been rumors for weeks claiming that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had ended their romance while he is away in Australia shooting Wizards.

And some thought the pair were even in the clear when a Kardashian insider confirmed they were still together on Thursday, claiming the SKKN boss missed Pete and couldn’t wait for him to get back from filming.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see what Pete does with his collection of tattoos dedicated to Kim and her kids. And it might be kind of awkward watching Pete debut on Season 2 of The Kardashians too, especially the scene where he drops his phone and runs to join her in the shower.

Kim Kardashian is not back together with Kanye West

As the world learns of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup, there are now questions about whether Kanye West had anything to do with it.

And despite Kim posing in Yeezy sunglasses and sparking rumors of a reconciliation, it has been reported that Kim and Kanye are not back together and that their divorce is still in process.

However, there is less contention between the former couple and they are said to be currently enjoying a much healthier co-parenting relationship.