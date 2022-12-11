Diddy’s new baby: Everything we know about Love Sean Combs

Diddy pictured at the BET Awards earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sean Love Combs, better known as Diddy, appears to be a father again after making the surprise announcement over the weekend.

The hip-hop mogul revealed the arrival of a daughter to his family on social media.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy did not reveal the baby’s mother’s identity amid speculation that he is currently in an open relationship with multiple women.

The billionaire is currently the father of six children by three women. He adopted Quincy Taylor Brown when he was in a relationship with the child’s late mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy shares four children with Porter, including Quincy, 31, King, 24, and 15-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila.

Diddy welcomed a daughter named Chance in 2006 with Sarah Chapman. He also had Justin Combes with Misa Hylton in 1993.

Diddy’s daughter reportedly born in October

Following the surprise announcement that the Bad Boy record label founder welcomed a daughter, reports have now emerged that he welcomed the baby girl in October, per TMZ.

However, the outlet notes that the mother’s identity is still unknown.

Earlier this year, the 53-year-old announced that he legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs. Therefore, his daughter is named after him.

Diddy has recently been linked to Gina Huynh, Yung Miami, and 50 Cent’s baby mother, Daphne Joy.

He has been mostly public about his relationship with the City Girls rapper Yung Miami, and the pair were spotted partying last week.

Yung Miami confirms polyamorous relationship with Diddy

In an interview with XXL magazine, Miami suggested that she is in an open relationship with the rap mogul.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The pair have been linked for over one year and have never defined their relationship despite the PDA.

Diddy appeared on her podcast Caresha Please in June and confirmed the pair are dating.

In the interview, Miami said the pair are seeing other people and having fun in their open relationship.