Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino split? Here’s what we know

Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was seen leaving her Los Angeles home with his bags and a dog amid speculation that the pair have called it quits.

This comes as rumors of an affair between Sweeney and her co-star Glen Powell continue to heat up.

Powell has reportedly split from his former partner Gigi Paris, and she unfollowed the Euphoria actress on Instagram.

In photos published on Page Six, Davino appeared to be moving out of Sweeney’s home. She was also pictured in casual clothing without her engagement ring in recent photos seen by Mail Online.

Powell and Sweeney are co-stars in the upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, and their off-camera chemistry has got social media talking.

The pair have been seen smiling and making eye contact on the red carpet, further fuelling the speculation about another Hollywood romance made on set.

Commentary on Davino’s photos has made it to social media with speculation about his relationship status with the budding Hollywood star.

Despite the cheating rumors and speculation about Sweeney’s relationship status, it is still far from confirmed.

In addition, neither Powell nor Sweeney has confirmed or denied the rumors regarding the status of their relationship.

Photos of Sydney Sweeney with Glen Powell’s family resurface

Powell’s family spent time with Sweeney during a trip to the zoo last month, and the photos have resurfaced amid their affair rumors.

Sweeney and her co-star’s family seemingly enjoyed the trip at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Top Gun: Maverick actor shared some photos from the outing; however, his sister shared more cozy snaps, including one in which the actress is carrying his niece for a snap in the fifth slide.

Powell’s former girlfriend, who he was reportedly dating at the time the photos were taken, did not join them at the zoo. However, a source told Page Six that Paris “wasn’t there because she was in the States working.”

Gigi Paris shares a cryptic post about moving on

While Paris still follows her reported ex-boyfriend on Instagram, despite the reports stating the contrary.

She made a cryptic post about moving on in her most recent Instagram post.

The Jijou Paris founder shared a video of herself looking cheerful and wrote in the caption, “know your worth & onto the next.”

In the clip, she is wearing a black crop top and a matching mid-slit skirt. She completed the all-black outfit with a blazer and knee-high boots, which she accessorized with a handbag.