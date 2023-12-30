Did Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige break up?

Lately, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige are still together.

Rumors started swirling about a possible breakup after Aubrey posted all about her Christmas celebrations, and Ryan was nowhere in sight.

That seems pretty understandable since Ryan is a very busy man.

With all of his business dealings, including hosting duties both on television and off, he stays on the go.

But that, coupled with some possibly shady posts from Aubrey and no confirmation since they are still together, many wonder if their nearly two-year romance is over.

Here’s what we know.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have not been spotted together since before Christmas

Chatter about a possible split started when Aubrey Paige took to Instagram to show off her holiday fun.

In it, she is seen in red velvet onesie pajamas while choosing a bottle of wine from a wine cellar with hundreds of bottles.

Then we see her huge Christmas tree and fireplace as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas plays.

Aubrey captioned the video, “Wishing everyone a blessed holiday season full of great wine and even better company ❤️💫🎄.”

In another video, we see Aubrey in those same onesie pajamas. She captioned it, “Merry Christmas & happy holidays from mine to yours 🥂❤️.”

We see Aubrey with several friends celebrating and dancing, but Ryan Seacrest is never seen.

While he wasn’t seen in the video, it’s worth noting that Ryan was wearing an identical red onesie pajama to the ones that Aubrey and one of her friends wore in the video. This might indicate that they are still together.

With their silence, though, it’s still hard to tell, and Aubrey has posted another photo to Instagram that has her fans wondering if she’s heading into 2024 as a single woman.

She shared a photo of a wine glass with a message written on it that said, “Be your own muse.”

The questionable caption said, “The vibes were always here for #moodfor2024.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if the power couple posts together again or if they’ll let fans know they called it quits.

Ryan Seacrest has been busy during the holidays

Ryan Seacrest is one of Hollywood’s busiest men and is always on the go.

Over the holidays was no exception for the American Idol host, who was seen hosting iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 in L.A. on December 1 to kick off the month.

He popped up for another Jingle Ball on December 19 and even posted about it as he promoted Sabrina Carpenter.

He’s also been busy promoting not only his projects but also several brands on social media, and we’ll see Ryan pop up again to take on hosting duties for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve — a gig he has held since 2005.

He’s also preparing for the upcoming season of American Idol and his Wheel of Fortune takeover after Pat Sajak retires following this season.

On top of all that, Ryan still hosts his podcast, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest.