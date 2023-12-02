When does Ryan Seacrest take over as host for Wheel of Fortune?

With the news that Ryan Seacrest will be taking over as the host of Wheel of Fortune, fans of the show are wondering when he’ll begin his new gig.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan announced the big news on Instagram in June 2023.

Ryan told his fans and followers that he was “humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” calling it a “privilege and pure joy” to watch Pat Sajak and Vanna White working together on Wheel of Fortune for 40 years.

Ryan’s announcement came on the heels of Pat Sajak’s Instagram announcement that “the time had come” for him to end his 41-season rein on the popular weeknight game show.

Pat began his career as the host of Wheel of Fortune in 1981 and has remained in his position alongside Vanna White, who joined him as co-hostess in 1982.

Pat will finish Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune — expected to run through June 2024 — before he officially retires from the entertainment industry.

Ryan Seacrest is scheduled to debut as the host of Wheel of Fortune in September 2024

Given the previous season premieres for Wheel of Fortune, we expect that Season 42 will kick off in the fall of 2024.

Ryan will officially begin his hosting gig at Wheel of Fortune around September 2024.

Ryan still has plenty of time to prepare for his new role, and he brings a boatload of experience in the industry, so he’s likely not stressing over it.

The 48-year-old television personality has served as the host of hit shows American Idol, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, E! News, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and briefly on his talk show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan has also contributed to the Today Show and Olympics coverage and currently hosts his weekday syndicated radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan is excited to host such a ‘phenomenal’ game show and work alongside Vanna White

Earlier this year, Ryan spoke with PEOPLE about his upcoming career change and expressed his excitement.

“I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it’s such a phenomenal show,” Ryan shared.

“I’ve been a fan,” Ryan added. “I grew up watching the show, and I can’t wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Not only is Ryan excited to fill Pat’s shoes, but he is also thrilled to be working alongside the iconic letter-turner, Vanna White.

“I’m very, very happy to hear it and very happy I’ll be able to work with her,” Ryan shared.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.