Did Lil Nas X and Nike really make Satan shoes with human blood? Are they real and where can you buy them?

Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call My By Your Name) music video has stirred up a controversy. Pic credit: Lil Nas X/YouTube

It has been claimed that performer Lil Nas X collaborated with Nike to release limited-edition Satan-themed shoes to continue the dark imagery seen throughout his recently released music video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). His music video has stirred up quite the controversy as people have been criticizing him for “glorifying” Satanism and other taboo topics.

Due to his music video, Nas has been accused of “corrupting the youth,” with many stating that his audience is mostly underage. His young audience can be credited to the popularity of his song Old Town Road which became a hit on TikTok.

Lil Nas X responded to these accusations on Twitter. He wrote, “There was no system involved. I made the decision to create the music video. I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

Now stealing the scene are his new shoes which are being advertised to contain actual human blood. Are they real and where can you buy them? Here is everything you need to know about the Lil Nas X Nike shoes.

What are the Satan shoes?

Announced by the sneaker social media account, Saint, award-winning singer Lil Nas X will be releasing these Satan Shoes with the Brooklyn-based creative label MSCHF. The company’s website and drops are considered to be very underground. The MSCHF website is very simple and appears as colorful plain HTML text which includes links to previous drops.

Amping up the new release, Saint tweeted out a bullet list of details. They shared that the shoes will be Nike Air Max ’97 and each will contain “60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood.” There will be a total of 666 pairs released at $1,018 each.

They also add that the drop will be on March 29, although that date is not included in the listed countdowns for future MSCHF drops. However, the MSCHF website states to download their app for secret drops.

The Satan Shoes are mostly black with red text that reads Luke 10:18 (Bible verse: “He replied, ‘I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.'”) and the name of the two collaborators, Lil Nas X and MSCHF. Above the sole, it also states the shoe’s production number. The pictured shoes read “6/666.”

Hooked onto the laces is the design of a large pentagram.

Did Nike sign on for the shoes?

Due to the virality of the anticipated shoe drop, Snopes investigated the legitimacy of the shoes. While the shoe’s design is real, the shoe company Nike is not involved with its creation. The collaboration exists solely between Lil Nas X and MSCHF.

Snopes writes, “Although the shoes are Nikes, a Nike spokesperson told us the company has nothing to do with the creation or sale of the Satan shoes.”

Lil Nas X responds

Lil Nas has responded to the controversy surrounding these shoes. He tweeted a link to a YouTube video called “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe.” The thumbnail for the video shows the singer sadly holding up one of the shoes with a crying emoji.

However, the video shows Nas beginning to apologize before it cuts to a clip of his music video of him giving Satan a lap dance.

The MSCHF website can be found here.

Lil Nas X’s music is available for streaming on all popular music platforms.