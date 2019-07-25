Seoul Town Road: Listen to Lil Nas X and BTS’ RM new Old Town Road remix

Seoul Town Road is the latest Old Town Road remix. The new remix, released on Wednesday, is the product of collaboration between Lil Nas X and BTS’s RM.

RM’s remix version of Old Town Road is the latest re-imagination of Lil Nas X’s hit single among several others, including remixes by Billy Ray Cyrus, CupcaKKe, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Lil Nas X recently shared an animated Old Town Road remix music video inspired by the Storm Area 51 Facebook movement.

According to a tongue-in-cheek tweet from Lil Nas X, Seoul Town Road is the 80th Old Town Road remix.

seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes pic.twitter.com/J2yoxFjdKt — nope (@LilNasX) July 25, 2019

Listen to the new RM remix below. The South Korean rapper rewords the familiar Old Town Road refrain with a reference to Seoul.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road is on track to becoming the longest running No. 1 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history. It has tied the record of 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber).

me on the internet this whole week tryna break the billboard record pic.twitter.com/oyHmLRMd6q — nope (@LilNasX) July 22, 2019

what we doing to celebrate the billboard record when we break it y’all 🤨 — nope (@LilNasX) July 20, 2019

the year is 2050, stuart little is president, the 10 year world war led by shrek & thanos has ended. old town road has reached its 1,615th week at number one and brother nature has stopped global warming. the world is at peace. — nope (@LilNasX) May 28, 2019

Lil Nas X released Old Town Road independently in December 2018 and it quickly gained popularity on TikTok. He later signed to Columbia Records.

The song now has four “official” remixes. The first featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was released on April 5, while the second featuring Cyrus and Diplo was released on April 29. A third featuring rapper Young Thug and singer Mason Ramsey was released on July 12, and the fourth featuring RM was released July 24.