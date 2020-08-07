Did Griffin Johnson cheat on Dixie D’Amelio? Rumors abound after reported break-up

Dixie D’Amelio recently confirmed social media rumors that she and Griffin Johnson have called it quits.

She confirmed the break-up after days of rumors and speculation about the status of their relationship after she allegedly caught Griffin cheating on her.

Dixie D’Amelio uploaded a YouTube video on August 2 (see video below) in which she revealed the breakup.

The video, titled My Last Date with Griffin, received more than 10 million views. It shows Griffin and Dixie on a helicopter ride together during their “last date” before they broke up.

She explained in the video caption that the helicopter flight was her first.

In the video, she flashed a peace sign and said:

“So we actually broke up. But I had this video scheduled for today, so I’m posting it anyway. It was fun.” Read More Fake Charli D’Amelio YouTube video used to promote robloxfun.xyz scam

Break-up rumors started after Dixie unfollowed Griffin on Instagram

Rumors that Dixie and Griffin broke up began spreading late last month after many fans noticed she had unfollowed him on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans also noticed Griffin changed the pic in his Twitter header from a photo showing him with Dixie to one with him posing with other friends.

TikTok user Madison Galley said Griffin cheated on Dixie

Speculation that Dixie broke up with Giffin was sparked by allegations made by TikTok user Madison Galley.

Soon after the break-up rumors started on social media late in July, Galley uploaded a video to TikTok, presenting alleged screenshots showing Griffin hit on her on Snapchat.

The screenshots included one with Griffin claiming he was single and asking Galley to send photos of herself.

According to Seventeen, Dixie later saw the video and added a comment: “…”

Madison Galley’s allegations sparked anger on social media

Many TikTok and Instagram users reacted with anger to Galley’s allegation.

Some, including the YouTube star Thomas Petrou, recalled that Charli D’Ameilo’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy), accused Griffin of cheating. No one took the allegation seriously after Dixie denied Griffin cheated on her.

Charli D’Amelio showed support for her sister Dixie

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio showed support for her sister, Dixie, with a post on Twitter.

Griffin Johnson reacts

Griffin finally reacted to the social media furor by trying to downplay it.

“who wants popcorn”

His attempt to make light of the situation backfired. Many fans responded angrily, accusing him of cheating on Dixie.

Only a few social media users tried to defend Griffin. TikTok/YouTube star, Bryce Hall, accused people of picking sides before hearing both sides.

Griffin also responded to the social media backlash

Griffin later returned to Twitter to react to the backlash against him. He posted a warning about the mental health effects of hate comments directed against people on social media

“mental health is a serious issue in the culture of tiktok right now. regardless of whether you think it’s funny or not, the hateful comments can really break people down. your comment may be the one that pushes someone over the edge so think before you type. I’m taking a break.”

However, Griffin did not comment on the cheating allegations.