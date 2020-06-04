Dick Wolf fires Law & Order writer who threatens violence against protesters

Producer Dick Wolf, the man who created the Law & Order series, took quick action when one of his primary writers made a social media post that promised violence against protesters.

The writer was Craig Gore, who was working on the new Law & Order spin-off series with Christopher Meloni called Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Dick Wolf fires Law & Order writer

While protesters around the country demand justice following the death of George Floyd, several of the protests have turned to violence.

In some cases, police officers incited violence by spraying pepper-spray into peaceful crowds, and in other cases, looting and riots broke out. In some cases, outside forces have been blamed for inciting the looting and riots.

However, when Law & Order write Craig Gore threatened violence to protesters by where he lived, Dick Wolf was quick to act.

Gore posted a photo of him with a rifle, standing on the front porch of his home in West Hollywood. He captioned it with the following comment:

“Sunset (Boulevard) is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won’t light motherf**krs up who are trying to f**k with my property I worked all my life for? Think again.”

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

Dick Wolf responded almost immediately by firing him and then posting this statement:

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

That wasn’t the end of it, either. Quickly after that, Gore’s agents at Paradigm dropped him as well and released the following statement.

“Craig Gore is no longer a Paradigm client. We condemn his post in the strongest possible terms.”

Gore was writing the new 13-episode season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, where Christopher Meloni was returning in his role as Elliot Stabler from SVU.

Previously, Gore worked on S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D.

Ice-T praises Wolf for his move

Law & Order: SVU actor Ice-T has been very outspoken during this time of civil unrest in the country, and he was thrilled when he heard the news that Wolf had fired Gore.

“Oh s**t…,” Ice-T tweeted after learning of Gore’s firing. “The Big Boss is cleaning house… RESPECT.”

Oh shit.. The Big Boss is cleaning house… RESPECT. https://t.co/vFBEM1eqol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 2, 2020

Craig Gore was just one of the writers on Law & Order: Organized Crime, so the show shouldn’t miss a beat in its production. The actual showrunner is expected to be FormerChicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead.

Protests continue across the United States, with even celebrities going to jail in the name of progress. This week has seen the arrests of everyone from YouTube celeb Jake Paul to Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.