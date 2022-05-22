Dick Van Dyke, 96, pays tribute to Mary Poppins during rare outing with his wife

Dick Van Dyke at the Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actor Dick Van Dyke has been spotted in a rare outing with his wife, Arlene Silver.

He became a household name in the early 60s with The Dick Van Dyke Show, and he went on to star in musicals such as Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The actor proved he still has a spring in his step as he appeared in a music video dancing alongside his wife.

Dick Van Dyke steps out in a Mary Poppins sweater

The veteran Hollywood actor was spotted wearing a ‘Spoonful of Sugar’ sweater while on an outing in Malibu with his wife, Arlene Silver.

A spoonful of sugar was the theme song to the musical motion picture Mary Poppins, which starred Van Dyke alongside Julie Andrews in the lead role.

Mary Poppins was the highest-grossing Disney film at the time of its release and is considered an all-time classic.

The actor has won five Emmy awards, a Tony, and a Grammy award in his stellar career and is in the Disney Hall of Fame.

Dick looked in fantastic shape, sporting a slender physique and upright posture.

He was seen going to the gym for a workout before grabbing lunch with his wife.

Van Dyke feared people would think his wife is a golddigger

In 2012, Dyke married Arlene Silver, a makeup artist having met six years earlier. The couple has a 46-year age gap, and the actor has been quoted expressing concern that his wife would be accused of being a gold digger.

“I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man,” he said in an interview with Closer Magazine, continuing: “but no one ever took that attitude.”

The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and have been together for about 12 years.

His longtime wife recalled how they met for the first time in the same interview.

“He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?’”Arlene recalled, adding: “We got along immediately as friends, so it didn’t feel like he was so much older than me.”

Dyke has four children from a previous marriage that lasted about 26 years. He also had a three-decade relationship with Michelle Triola Marvin until she died in 2009.

Many of his children, such as Barry Van Dyke and his grandchildren, are in the Hollywood business.