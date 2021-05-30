Dick Van Dyke wants a knighthood following lifetime achievement award

Dick Van Dyke is hoping for an invitation from the Queen after being made a Kennedy Center honoree for his lifetime contributions to American culture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Dick Van Dyke appeared upbeat as ever while collecting his latest lifetime achievement award from the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and now his sights are set on Buckingham Palace.

At the age of 95, the Mary Poppins star appeared still spritely as ever. Van Dyke stole the show on the red carpet with his infectious smile and classic black tuxedo.

The Hollywood legend has been made a Kennedy Center honoree for his lifetime of contributions to American culture.

When asked what was next for him, Van Dyke responded, “I think the next thing is a knighthood.”

While collecting the prestigious award, Van Dyke showed he still hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center ceremony, Van Dyke joked, “I just turned 95, so I’m happy to be anywhere,” he added, “Had I known I’d live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.”

Humble as ever, Van Dyke said of his latest award, “Recognition from your peers is always icing on the cake. How did I get a Kennedy award? I never trained or did anything. I just enjoyed myself.”

Debbie Allen, Garth Brooks, and more awarded 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Alongside the Broadway icon, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, and Midori were all awarded medallions during the ceremony, to celebrate each of their lifetime contributions to American culture.

The prestigious ceremony typically takes place in early December, however was postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Gloria Estefan hosted the event, which featured a performance from cellist Yo-Yo Ma, both of which are previous recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Following the event, some of those awarded took to social media to share photos taken during the awards.

“Me and Lish ❤️ @KennedyCenter Honors Day 1,” captioned choreographer, director, and dancer Debbie Allen, 71, alongside a picture of herself and her sister, Phylicia Rashad.

While the Kennedy Center’s official Instagram account shared a photo of all five recipients posing together after receiving their honors, alongside the caption, “Together at last… your Kennedy Center Honorees! 🤩🌈💕,”

How Dick Van Dyke helped struggling job seekers

Recently, Dick Van Dyke was seen handing out wads of cash to job seekers in Malibu.

Parking his car outside the Malibu Community Labour Exchange – a non-profit organization that helps those out-of-work find jobs – the star handed out piles of bills from a bag to people waiting in line.

Van Dyke chatted to those who had been left unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and onlookers claimed the actor appeared in good spirits as he gave back to the community.