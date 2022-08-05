Demi Lovato blasts ex-boyfriend over 12-year age gap, questions ‘consent’ in new song

Singer Demi Lovato wearing a lilac dress at the InStyle Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Demi Lovato has lyrics seemingly aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, in her new song, 29, off her upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck.

The 29-year-old singer is an open book and has been transparent about her mental health and substance abuse.

In May last year, Lovato publicly came out as non-binary and announced the decision to change her gender pronouns to they/them.

However, the pop star said she is using the pronouns she/her again in a recent interview.

She described gender identity as “fluid” and returned to she/her again after starting to feel “more feminine.”

Lovato has come a long way since 2018 when she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose, relapsing at the time, just weeks after celebrating six years of sobriety.

Demi Lovato seemingly calls out Wilmer Valderrama in new breakup song

Demi Lovato put an ex-boyfriend on blast in a viral snippet of her new song 29.

Social media users did the math and claimed that the singer was calling out her ex-partner, actor Wilmer Valderrama.

In the lyrics, Demi questions her relationship with a 29-year-old when she was 17 or 18 years old at the time.

“Far from innocent / What the f**k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you,” the lyrics read, continuing to the chorus:

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

While she didn’t name-drop anyone on the song, she famously had a six-year relationship with the That ’70s Show star, who she met when she was 17 and he was 29 years old.

What has Demi Lovato said of her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama in the past?

Demi Lovato recalled how she met the American actor while they were in a relationship.

Prior to their split, Demi recalled meeting the 42-year-old actor for the first time when the two shot a PSA together.

“Of course, I was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re so attractive,'” she said in an interview with Complex in 2015.

“And he was like, ‘You are not 18. Get away from me.’ Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever. Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.’ We did, and we’ve basically been together ever since.”

In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, she recalled that she attended the PSA because she had a crush on the actor and reiterated that he waited until she was 18 before they began dating later that year.

Valderrama got engaged to model Amanda Pacheco in 2020, Demi told Harper’s BAZAAR that she was “really happy for him,” adding that she wishes him “nothing but the best,” before revealing that they are no longer in contact.

She also criticized their relationship adding “you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”