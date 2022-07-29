Demi Lovato stuns in bikini with a mirror view

Demi Lovato smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato has been flaunting their sensational summer body in swimwear and making it a social affair.

The former Disney star, 29, made headlines last weekend for showing off their swimsuit figure as they enjoyed a yacht day out with friends, and there was more than just the one snap.

Posting to their Instagram Stories, the Substance hitmaker sizzled as they shared a mirror selfie with their besties, showing they’re living their best life and proving that fighting demons works.

Lovato, a substance abuse survivor and an eating disorder one, looked fit and healthy as they posed in a tight and strapless black bikini, going high-waisted and shouting out ’90s trends.

Wearing their pixie cut all slicked back, plus discreet earrings, the Confident singer posed with one hand on their hip – the camera also took in nearby waters, suggesting they were inside the yacht.

No caption was offered.

Demi has been making headlines for their upcoming HOLY FVCK album, plus the EP’s second Substance release. Unsurprisingly, the record draws heavily on the Fabletics face’s past drug battles – in 2018, Demi nearly died after suffering a drug overdose.

Demi Lovato ‘excited to share’ what’s to come

Speaking as buzz over their album built up, Demi stated: “I’m so excited to share another taste of what’s in store for this album,” adding, “We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you’re having a damn good time while doing it.”

The Dancing With The Devil singer also makes headlines as they continue their battle against eating disorders – Lovato was bingeing as young as nine and purging by their early teens.

Demi Lovato gets candid about eating disorder

In 2020, Demi opened up to model Ashley Graham via Ashley’s Pretty Big Deal podcast.

“I’m tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting that like, I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder, when it actually was just completely falling into it,” they said, continuing:

“Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don’t stop and say, ‘No, you’re beautiful. You’re gorgeous. I love you. You’re perfect the way you are.’ Because I don’t believe that.”

Also proving open about their eating disorder struggles have been singer Taylor Swift and reality judge Paula Abdul.