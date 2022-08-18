Demi Lovato and new boyfriend Jute$ spotted together in NYC

Demi Lovato was pictured holding hands with new musician boyfriend Jute$ in New York City ahead of her album release.
The singer is set to head on the Holy Fvck Tour after she announced her return to the stage in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and fishnets.
Lovato recently revealed she is returning to she/her pronouns in addition to they/them after coming out as non-binary last year.
Demi Lovato was rumored to be in a new relationship earlier this month before her musician boyfriend was identified.
Demi last dated Max Ehrich back in 2020, and their whirlwind romance resulted in an engagement after a few months of dating, but they split in 2021.
Lovato has moved on and is reportedly happy in her new relationship, with a source telling People, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”
Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend step out in punk rock attire
Demi Lovato and her musician boyfriend opted for a punk rock aesthetic as they were pictured after having dinner at Haswell Green’s in New York City.
The 29-year-old singer donned a graphic t-shirt and a colorful pleated skirt. She wore chunky black boots to complete the look.
The stunning singer is accessorized with a pearl necklace, earrings, and a nosering. Her Canadian younger boyfriend, 23, also donned an assortment of jewelry on his heavily tattoed neck.
Jute$ went with a graphic trucker hat over his red hair, a graphic white tee, and a black coach jacket. Demi’s new man rocked some baggy camo pants and trainers to complete the stylish outfit.
Lovato had a busy schedule ahead after releasing her new album yesterday and embarking on a tour.
She announced the release of her eighth studio album on her Instagram page.
Who is Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend?
The singer is currently linked to Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. He is a Canadian musician who reportedly collaborated with Lovato for her upcoming eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.
He has over 90,000 followers on his Instagram page, while Lovato has a much more significant social following with over 139 million.
He has released two albums; his first, titled Overrated, gained traction in his hometown of Toronto with hot singles such as Sideshow and Start Over.
According to a 2021 interview with The Nuance Magazine, Lutes reveals he was signed to the major label, Capitol Records, before explaining why he left to go independent.
“I was with them for 2 years I think? And I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn’t want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do.”
“You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can’t say how grateful I am that isn’t me,” he told the outlet.
Continuing, “I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely.”