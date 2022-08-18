Demi Lovato and new boyfriend Jute$ spotted together in NYC

Singer Demi Lovato wearing Alice + Olivia at the InStyle Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Demi Lovato was pictured holding hands with new musician boyfriend Jute$ in New York City ahead of her album release.

The singer is set to head on the Holy Fvck Tour after she announced her return to the stage in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and fishnets.

Lovato recently revealed she is returning to she/her pronouns in addition to they/them after coming out as non-binary last year.

Demi Lovato was rumored to be in a new relationship earlier this month before her musician boyfriend was identified.

Demi last dated Max Ehrich back in 2020, and their whirlwind romance resulted in an engagement after a few months of dating, but they split in 2021.

Lovato has moved on and is reportedly happy in her new relationship, with a source telling People, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend step out in punk rock attire

Demi Lovato and her musician boyfriend opted for a punk rock aesthetic as they were pictured after having dinner at Haswell Green’s in New York City.

Pic credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

The 29-year-old singer donned a graphic t-shirt and a colorful pleated skirt. She wore chunky black boots to complete the look.

The stunning singer is accessorized with a pearl necklace, earrings, and a nosering. Her Canadian younger boyfriend, 23, also donned an assortment of jewelry on his heavily tattoed neck.

Jute$ went with a graphic trucker hat over his red hair, a graphic white tee, and a black coach jacket. Demi’s new man rocked some baggy camo pants and trainers to complete the stylish outfit.

Lovato had a busy schedule ahead after releasing her new album yesterday and embarking on a tour.

She announced the release of her eighth studio album on her Instagram page.

Who is Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend?

The singer is currently linked to Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. He is a Canadian musician who reportedly collaborated with Lovato for her upcoming eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.

He has over 90,000 followers on his Instagram page, while Lovato has a much more significant social following with over 139 million.

He has released two albums; his first, titled Overrated, gained traction in his hometown of Toronto with hot singles such as Sideshow and Start Over.

According to a 2021 interview with The Nuance Magazine, Lutes reveals he was signed to the major label, Capitol Records, before explaining why he left to go independent.

“I was with them for 2 years I think? And I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn’t want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do.”

“You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can’t say how grateful I am that isn’t me,” he told the outlet.

Continuing, “I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely.”