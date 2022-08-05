David Spade made a really awkward joke about Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

David Spade made an unfortunate joke about Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/ALPR/AdMedia

Comedian David Spade may find himself in some hot water after he made a really awkward joke about Kate Middleton and Prince Louis.

The former Saturday Night Live star made comments referencing the behavior of Prince Louis at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June that suggested the Duchess of Cambridge should have used violence to discipline the young prince.

The 58-year-old funnyman was actually speaking in defense of his old buddy at SNL, Chris Rock. He joked that Middleton should have slapped Prince Louis, thereby taking the eyes of the world off the infamous Will Smith slap of Rock at this year’s Oscars.

Prince Louis caused great amusement at a public event in June for the Queen’s Jubilee when the 4-year-old began acting out. He started pulling funny faces and misbehaving, as you’d expect any child to do.

His mother initially struggled to get the situation under control, but the prince eventually calmed down.

On a recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Spade told the former boxer that “Her kid [Louis], who’s like 3, is being kind of a d**k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything. I thought it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid.”

David Spade joked about Kate Middleton slapping Prince Louis

Spade explained his reasoning, “That would be the slap heard round the world, and his would be second now. … His is the one everyone kinda remembers. He would love to get that off the books. … Even backhand, I’d be fine with.”

The comedian has previously defended his friend, Rock, over criticism that his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscar night had made fun of her alopecia condition. According to Page Six, Spade said Rock’s joke was clearly not about her medical condition as he didn’t have the medical charts of all audience members.

Spade recently won kudos after he donated thousands of dollars to a hardworking Burger King worker who hadn’t missed a shift in 27 years.

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for infamous slap

In the meantime, Smith posted a video on YouTube and Instagram on July 29, when he apologized for his behavior, “Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The Men in Black actor also apologized to the other nominees at the Oscars and also to his wife and family. He told them, “I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I’ve brought on all of us.”

Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, but his win was thoroughly overshadowed by the slap heard around the world.