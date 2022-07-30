Will Smith addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s role in Chris Rock Oscar slap

Will Smith defends his longtime wife Jada Pinkett Smith in new video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After Will Smith walked on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony and slapped Chris Rock on stage, many observers blamed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a new apology video, the King Richard actor addresses his wife’s alleged role in the assault.

During the Oscar ceremony, Rock made a joke about Javier Bardem and his wife Penelope Cruz both being nominated that night before turning his attention to the Smith couple saying:

“Jada I love you, GI Jane 2 can’t wait to see it alright,” Will Smith appeared to enjoy the joke, but Jada looked less than impressed and rolled her eyes.

The camera cut back to Rock who said, “That was a nice one, OK,” seemingly in response to the joke not going well with Jada.

Will then marched on stage and slapped the comedian on the face before going back to his seat and yelling at Chris not to mention his wife.

Will Smith says Jada had nothing to do with the slap

In the July 29 video posted on his Youtube and Instagram page, Will read the fan question aloud:

“After Jada rolled her eyes did she tell you to do something?”

“No,” Will said in the video. “It’s like… I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it.”

“I’m sorry, babe,” Will continued, directly addressing Jada and then his family, adding:

“I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I’ve brought on all of us.”

Will also offered an apology to the other nominees for his actions, singling out Questlove, who won Best Documentary Feature for Summer of Soul.

“I won because you voted for me and it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment,” Will said. “I can still see Questlove’s eyes – it happened on Questlove’s award — and it’s like, ‘I’m sorry,’ really isn’t sufficient.”

Smith later accepted the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

Chris Rock says he is not a victim

Chris Rock joined Kevin Hart at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey last Sunday and referenced Will Smith.

The comedian told the audience not to exaggerate the slap which was viewed by millions.

Rock said, “I’m not a victim, motherf*****,” adding that “shook that s**t off” and returned to work, according to US Magazine.

“Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf*****,” he continued. “But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

It comes as no surprise that the veteran comedian was unbothered as he continued to host the Oscars that night, quickly composing himself after the unexpected assault by Smith.