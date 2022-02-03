Dakota Johnson cast to play Madame Web in Spider-Man spin-off

Dakota Johnson will be joining Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Dakota Johnson’s career has been flourishing over the last few weeks. The actor made headlines for her supporting role in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter and she dominated the 2022 Sundance Film Festival press, starring in two feature films, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK?.

Most recently, it was announced that the Fifty Shades actor will be making her way into the Sony Spider-Man Universe, playing the mutant superhero Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson slated to play Madame Web

It was reported that Johnson has been cast to play Madame Web in Sony’s movie focusing on the character. In the comic books, Madame Web, also known as Cassandra Webb, is seen as a supporting character who abides Spider-Man in his crime-fighting. She is a mutant that possesses clairvoyant powers and psychic abilities.

Created by comic book writer Denny O’Neil, Madame Web tends to be portrayed as an older woman suffering from the autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis which causes muscle weakness. She links her body to a life-support chair that is designed to resemble a spider web.

A younger version of the character appeared in the Ultimate Spider-Man issue #102 and was seen in a gray wheelchair.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Johnson will be playing the character in an upcoming Sony superhero movie. They wrote that S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the movie. Clarkson previously directed episodes of The Defenders and Jessica Jones and is currently working on an untitled pilot for Game of Thrones.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the movie’s script. The writing duo is behind the upcoming Sony Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the lead character.

Some fans are theorizing that Johnson will be playing the Julia Carpenter rendition of the character featured in The Amazing Spider-Man. This character was gifted the elder Madame Web’s powers following her passing.

Will the Madame Web movie be connected to the MCU?

Marvel Studios and Sony have had a rocky relationship over the last decade. Fans found themselves freaking out in 2019, a few months following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, due to the major dispute between the two production companies. At the time, it was reported that Kevin Feige had exited his involvement with the Sony Spider-Man movies due to a financing disagreement between the studios.

The dispute has since been resolved and fans were able to rejoice in their ability to collaborate in the fan-service-filled Spider-Man threequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Feige later commented on the future developments between Sony and Marvel Studios in December 2018, confirming that they will be creating at least “one more Spider-Man movie” together.

Feige shared, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home.”

More crossovers between the studios have been teased, revolving around characters typically seen in the Spider-Man comic book storylines. Fans will have to wait and see if there will be any follow-through.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed for Madame Web.