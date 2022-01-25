Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin show off domestic bliss during Sundance Zoom convo

Dakota Johnson gave insight into her home life at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dakota Johnson’s boyfriend Chris Martin made a sneaky appearance during press for Johnson’s movie Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Dakota Johnson, 33, has kept herself busy this week. She’s been premiering two flicks at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, starring and producing in Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Both movies made their triumphant debuts at the festival and are expected to be distributed to the mass public later down the line. While doing a post-screening Q&A for Cha Cha Real Smooth over Zoom, Johnson found herself having some technical troubles. Luckily, her boyfriend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, came to the rescue.

Chris Martin helps Dakota Johnson fix her camera

At the beginning of the post-screening Q&A for Cha Cha Real Smooth, the moderator quickly made his way through introducing the cast and creators. However, things got a bit awkward when it was Johnson’s turn.

The actor’s camera didn’t appear to be working at the start. But after a moment she comes into screen along with 44-year-old beau, Chris Martin. His appearance is a short one as he quickly bows out of the room.

The singer-songwriter, wearing a white graphic tee and black joggers, notices his visibility in the corner of the camera and quickly flashes a farewell sign. He then turns around and makes a speedy exit. However, Johnson was all smiles as she waved to the camera and watched the scene play out.

⚡ Chris Martin apareció en la reunión de preguntas y respuestas de Dakota Johnson después del estreno de #ChaChaRealSmooth del festival de cine #Sundance pic.twitter.com/fVM2smM5Nd — Idioma Coldplay 👽📻 (@IdiomaColdplay) January 24, 2022

Martin’s quick exit doesn’t surprise anybody as the couple prefers to keep their relationship status on the down low. Johnson commented on this early in January saying that the two chose to stay in with friends whenever they want to spruce up their night.

Johnson stars in two movies premiering at Sundance

Johnson has taken on the roles of producer and lead actor in two romantic movies that made their world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Cha Cha Real Smooth, directed by Cooper Raiff, was released first. The romantic drama explored the life of recent college graduate Andrew (Raiff) and his unexpected love tryst with an older woman named Dominio (Johnson).

They strike an instant bond after meeting at a Bar Mitzvah where Dominio was attending with her autistic daughter and Andrew was chaperoning his little brother. Amid trying to make sense of his early 20s and his unfilling post-graduate life, Andrew decides to pursue this love interest, weaving himself into Dominio and her daughter’s lives.

Johnson then steps into a familiar role in Am I OK? directed by real-life couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. In this romantic comedy, she plays a queer woman, Lucy, who is looking to explore her sexuality with the support of her best friend.

This one follows the traditional rom-com path, offering a sweet story about friendship that guides the way to Lucy’s self-discoveries.

Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK? both made their world premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.