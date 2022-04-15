DaBaby shooting: Sources say rapper pulled the trigger on intruder in North Carolina

Rapper DaBaby has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement. Pic credit: DaBaby/YouTube

DaBaby was reportedly the triggerman when an intruder was shot at his home in North Carolina.

The 30-year-old rapper has been involved in numerous controversial incidents including legal issues since reaching rap fame in 2019.

He was recently involved in a bowling alley brawl with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills.

DaBaby ‘shoots an intruder in the leg’

In the latest incident, DaBaby reportedly shot an intruder in the leg after the individual entered his estate without permission.

TMZ reports that the Baby on Baby rapper exchanged words with the intruder before shooting him. DaBaby reportedly called 911 following the shooting and has been cooperating with the police.

No arrests or charges have been reported; however, the shooting victim was transported to a hospital.

DaBaby appeared to reference the incident in a post on Instagram earlier today, saying, “Chose not to take a n**** life the other day & it felt great.👍🏾

“Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a** back💥”

“On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 135 Stillwater Road. Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” the Troutman Police Department said on Facebook, continuing:

“The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”

A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding DaBaby’s mansion and was shot outside the residence, per CNN.

Shooting victim heard screaming on 911 call from the incident

In a 911 call released Thursday, a caller tells the dispatcher he shot the suspected trespasser in his leg.

“He is trespassing on my property, calling me by my name. I don’t know what he here for, what he here to take, what he here to do but he’s shot in his leg, he’s neutralized until you guys get here,” the caller added.

The 911 caller was not identified in the above video, and the voice was seemingly altered, but this has not been confirmed.

Less than a year ago, DaBaby was investigated and released by the Miami Beach Police Department following a shooting on South Beach.

He is currently being sued by Brandon Bills over the incident involving a brawl in a bowling alley.

He was also involved in an incident in a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, in November 2018 where he confirmed he shot a man in self-defense. All charges against him were dropped.