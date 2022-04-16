DaBaby sends message to trespasser shot at his North Carolina estate

DaBaby wears a wig in his music video Red Light, Green Light. Pic credit: DaBaby/YouTube

DaBaby confirms he shot the intruder of his estate in North Carolina. The controversial rapper issued a message about the shooting, clearing up the confusion.

As mentioned on Monsters and Critics, a shooting occurred at DaBaby’s North Carolina estate, where he owns a mansion. It was unclear who the shooter was, with sources pointing to the Suge rapper.

The 30-year-old rapper has been involved in numerous physical altercations during his career and has also courted controversy due to some of his statements.

DaBaby says he could have killed the intruder

DaBaby has taken to Instagram to deliver a message directly to the intruder he shot in the leg. In an Instagram post featuring a clip from the 2002 movie Paid in Full, the rapper wrote:

“I chose not to take a ni**a life the other day, and it felt great. 👍🏾, he said, continuing, “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously.”

DaBaby shared some kind words to the trespasser before issuing a warning to him. “Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a** back 💥.”

It is unclear why the trespasser, who reportedly called the rapper by his stage name, tried to enter his home.

The unidentified person was shot in the leg after the pair exchanged words near a football field in the hip hop star’s vast estate.

911 call hears DaBaby with a disguised voice telling emergency services he shot the suspect, who could be heard screaming in the background.

Police called it an “isolated incident” with “no threat to the community at large,” according to Yahoo. As a result, it is unclear whether the trespasser will face any charges.

DaBaby’s $2.3m estate is in the small town of Troutman in North Carolina, and his neighbors had reportedly called police on him 31 times since he moved into the property.

The property is a five-bed, 8.5-bathroom property that sits on 8.94 acres.

DaBaby’s property has strong trespassing warnings

Investigators revealed that the rapper’s home features several “no trespassing” warnings.

“There’s a significantly tall concrete wall surrounded by, on the other side, a high chain-link fence,” Chief Josh Watson said, per WSOC-TV, continuing:

“No, it’s like any other property owner, he’s entitled to his rights to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in.”

North Carolina has Stand Your Ground law that applies to the home you live in, unlike Florida, where the law is enforced anywhere.

The award-winning rapper also has security, and police confirmed that they removed a gun from his home following the incident.

Breaking Troutman- channel 9 has confirmed rapper DaBaby was at home last night when someone was shot on his property. Today we could see extra security and no trespassing signs. The latest on the investigation and the gun that was seized today on channel 9 eyewitness news. pic.twitter.com/Z3pckHPCvq — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) April 14, 2022

In the photo above, a warning reads: “No Trespassing. We Have Guns and Shovels” can be seen on a tree outside the estate.