DaBaby in new fight caught on viral video after shooting incident

Rapper DaBaby has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement. Pic credit: QualityControlVEVO/YouTube

A video of rapper DaBaby has surfaced in which he appears to punch his artist Wisdom in a heated exchange.

This incident comes just two weeks after the rapper shot an intruder in the leg at his North Carolina estate.

In February, the Suge rapper was involved in a bowling alley beatdown on DaniLeigh’s brother.

DaBaby seemingly punches his artist Wisdom in a video

The clip went viral with an individual who looks like DaBaby in a yellow tank top and blue hat swinging a punch at rapper Wisdom.

It’s not clear what prompted the altercation, but the video takes place in what appears to be the backstage of an arena.

One of the videos circulating online of the altercation has an on-screen text that reads: “DaBaby was involved in another physical altercation.”

The person, who resembles DaBaby, is seen swinging two punches at Wisdom, who lets off a punch of his own.

Security guards quickly broke up the fight before the clip ended.

#DaBaby tried to knock out his artist #Wisdom backstage at a concert 👀🥊 What do y'all think happened? pic.twitter.com/gs66HVKtuN — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2022

Wisdom teases a new music video on his latest Instagram post and does not appear to have addressed the altercation.

The Baby on Baby rapper also opted to promote his music on his Instagram page with his recent post showing footage from his concert at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Last week, the controversial rapper took credit for shooting the intruder who illegally entered his property.

He took to Instagram to warn the unnamed intruder and send his well wishes.

He wrote, “chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great.👍🏾. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a** back💥.”

DaBaby has been involved in several controversies in recent months. He faces potential legal action stemming from a bowling alley fight where the rapper and his crew physically assaulted Brandon Bills. Bills is the brother of the rapper’s baby mother and ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

Wisdom was arrested for attempted murder last year

Wisdom, signed to DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label, was arrested for attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Miami’s South Beach area in 2021.

The shooting occurred near the popular Prime 112 restaurant in which two people sustained gunshot wounds. One person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the upper right rear torso, which reportedly left them paralyzed.

DaBaby was questioned by police and released following the shooting, but he has not faced charges for the incident.