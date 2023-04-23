Country music star Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale split with third baby on the way

Country star Jimmie Allen announced that he has split with his wife, Alexis Gale, after three years of marriage. Gale is currently pregnant with their third child.

Allen made the shocking announcement on social media.

In an Instagram post, he said that “after much thought,” he and Gale have made the decision to separate. He also shared that their family is expecting another baby later this year.

“As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” he wrote, continuing:

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He concluded the statement by asking for privacy due to their growing family. Gale shared the same message on her IG account.

The couple shares two children: Naomi, 3, and Zara,1. The 37-year-old also has an 8-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

According to TMZ, the pair had been in an on-and-off relationship for several months and are yet to begin the divorce proceeding officially.

Jimmie Allen was initially reluctant to get married

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, the Dancing With the Stars contestant said he never had the goal of getting married. “I wanted to be a dad, but I never wanted to get married. Alexis changed that.”

The estranged couple, who are both from Delaware, was introduced in 2019 by his cousin.

The romance developed quickly, and he proposed to her at Disney World in June of that same year.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he explained why he decided to tie the knot.

“The reason why I really wanted to get married was that, say something happens to me, I wanted to make sure that her and the kids were taken care of,” he said after three months into their marriage.

Allen and Gale got married at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, in May 2021.

He shared an intimate wedding photo on his Instagram at the time.

The pair planned to marry in 2020, but COVID-19 lockdown restrictions pushed their plans to the following year.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale recalled their daughter’s battle with RSV

In December last year, Allen and Gale opened up about their daughter’s heath battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is the leading cause of hospitalizations in babies under the age of 1.

In an Instagram video, Allen recalled how their daughter Zara was diagnosed with the illness at six weeks old.

In the clip, she described how her daughter fought to breathe because she was coughing so much.

Allen added that he had not heard of the illness but learned how to look for symptoms following his daughter’s health scare.

The pair chose to raise awareness of the illness and how their baby girl spent five days in the hospital.

Zara made a full recovery and is a healthy one-year-old child.