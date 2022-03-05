Jimmie Allen surprised at his Dancing with the Stars success

Jimmie Allen on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Country music star Jimmie Allen competed on Dancing with the Stars in Season 30 and picked up a lot of new fans along the way.

Jimmie finished in seventh place in the season, and the week of his elimination, many fans felt he went home too soon.

As for the country music singer, he was just surprised that he made it to Disney Week and never expected to do as well as he did.

Jimmie Allen talks Dancing with the Stars

Jimmie Allen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked with guest host Mickey Guyton about his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Jimmie said that dancing does not come easy for him, so he was always surprised when he got positive comments from the judges.

“Listen…I was just trying to make it to Disney Week because I’m a huge Disney fan,” Jimmie said.

He did mention how hard it was on Disney Night to dance with the hook on his hand. He dressed as Captain Hook on Villains’ Night.

“When the judges said nothing about it, I was like, ‘You worried about my foot. Did you not see this hook?’ My ankles were sweating,” he said.

While Jimmie went home early, he immediately attended an award ceremony and won yet another Best New Artist award at the CMAs.

“You start thinking about everything you sacrificed and worked hard for to get to that moment,” Jimmie said. “Then, you think about all the people on your team that worked hard and sacrificed with you. It is literally a group thing,”

Sneak Peek: Jimmie Allen Was Surprised He Made It Far on 'DWTS'

Jimmie Allen to mentor singers on American Idol

What is impressive about Jimmie Allen’s success as a country music star is that he tried to get his start on American Idol.

However, he never made it to the live voting rounds before his elimination. He is now one of the most successful competitors from American Idol to never win on the show.

With that, he will be on American Idol this season as a mentor for at least one week.

“Hey y’all, Jimmie Allen here. I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @disneyaulani,” Allen said. “Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent.”

There will be several past American Idol talents returning for mentor roles this season.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.