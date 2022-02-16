DWTS Jimmie Allen announces he will be a guest mentor on American Idol

Jimmie Allen and Emma on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol revealed that former contestants would return for the 20th anniversary season to serve as guest mentors.

No names were mentioned, but there are plenty of American Idol alumni who could step in as a mentor.

Now, one week before the new season begins, the first mentor has been announced.

Jimmie Allen will mentor on American Idol Season 20

In 2021, reality television fans got to learn a lot about country music star Jimmie Allen.

Allen appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and earned a lot of new fans as he shared his story with the audience as he competed for the Mirrorball trophy.

While Jimmie ended up as the ninth dancer eliminated, finishing in seventh place, it helped place a spotlight on the singer.

He then went on to get an even bigger win after his elimination when he won the Country Music Association award for New Artist of the Year.

What many people forget is that Jimmie Allen got his start on American Idol and now he is returning to the show.

Allen tried out for American’s Got Talent but never made it past the preliminary auditions. He also auditioned for American Idol Season 10 but he was eliminated before the voting rounds.

The good news is that he became friends with Scotty McCreery and ended up getting a break in the music industry despite failing to make it very far on American Idol.

Now the best-selling country music artist is returning to the show that booted him early to serve as a mentor.

Allen announced it himself in an Instagram video.

“Hey y’all, Jimmie Allen here. I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @disneyaulani,” Allen said. “Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent.”

Jimmie Allen on tour with an American Idol winner

While Jimmie Allen didn’t do well on American Idol, he is taking a champion from the show on tour with him this year.

Chayce Beckham is hitting the road with Jimmie Allen for the huge 2022 Down Home Tour.

Chayce, who won American Idol last season, will perform with Allen on multiple tour dates. Also touring with Allen on the tour is Neon Union and Madeline Merlo.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.