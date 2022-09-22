Conor McGregor issues surprising response to Floyd Mayweather’s call for $100 million rematch

Conor McGregor enjoying downtime before his UFC return. Pic credit: @thenotoriousmma/Instagram

Conor McGregor has responded to Floyd Mayweather’s demand for a rematch of their blockbuster boxing match.

The 45-year-old retired boxing legend has two exhibition fights lined up, and he is expected to earn millions.

When the UFC star and the undefeated boxer clashed in 2017, their fight generated $600 million in tickets, sponsors, and pay-per-view sales.

In his last professional bout, Mayweather extended his record to 50 wins and 0 losses after defeating McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round.

In an interview with TMZ, Floyd said he has been in talks with McGregor for a boxing match in 2023 for a “real fight,” and he is asking for at least $100 million.

Despite his success in the UFC, McGregor earned the biggest payday of his career against Mayweather, walking away with a reported $130 million.

Conor McGregor rejects Floyd Mayweather’s offer for a fight

In what would undoubtedly be a huge payday for the Irish superstar, he revealed he is not interested in lacing the gloves to fight “Money” Mayweather.

McGregor responded on Instagram with a photo of the uppercut he landed on Mayweather in their fight.

“✌️ #notinterested,” he wrote in the caption of the IG photo.

In January 2021, McGregor was knocked off his feet and finished by Dustin Poirier in his first defeat by TKO stoppage.

The 34-year-old UFC superstar would seek revenge months later in July in a rematch in which he suffered a leg break in the first round.

He has since teased his return to the UFC after packing on muscle and recovering from the injury.

Mayweather has had three exhibition bouts since his retirement, claiming to have earned multimillion-dollar paychecks.

He is scheduled to fight in another weekend exhibition in Japan against MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura.

Conor McGregor questions Floyd Mayweather’s earnings in a deleted tweet

Mcgregor responded to a tweet reporting that Floyd Mayweather is set to earn between $15 to $20 million in his upcoming exhibition.

The UFC star said he doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather earned such an amount, questioning why he hasn’t made the Forbes rich list.

“He also said he made 100m to spar the Logan guy yet never made the Forbes list top 100. He hasn’t cleared 20 million in 1 full year since 2017. When we fought the last time. Otherwise he’d have been on the list. He hasn’t made the list since 2017. In other words he’s full of s**t,” he wrote in the now deleted tweet.

Pic credit: @TheNotoriousMMA/MichaelBensonn

Despite his two consecutive losses, McGregor is still expected to be the UFC’s biggest PPV draw when he returns.