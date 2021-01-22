Floyd Mayweather has denied reports that he is engaged to Anna Monroe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has denied reports that he is engaged to Anna Monroe.

Mayweather took to his Instagram today to deny the claims, which were made by multiple media sources, that he got engaged to the British stripper over the weekend.

“I’m not engaged and have never been engaged or married,” Mayweather said in a post shared with his 24.5 million Instagram followers. “Those are just rumors and lies.”

Monroe posted Instagram photos showing herself wearing a ring

Rumors that Monroe was engaged to Mayweather started after she took to her Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of herself wearing a huge diamond ring that some assumed was an engagement ring.

The first photo shows Monroe wearing a long-sleeved shirt emblazoned with the words “Creme de la Creme.” She is also wearing black leggings, white sneakers, a face mask, and carrying a green handbag.

Tabloid media reports claimed that Mayweather proposed to Monroe

The U.K’s Sun reported that Mayweather, 43, proposed to Monroe, 29, on Saturday.

A source close to the couple alleged that Floyd had wanted to keep his relationship with Monroe private and was upset when the media learned about it.

Monroe previously shared photos of herself and the boxing champion vacationing together in Greece and other parts of the world.

The Sun reported that Mayweather and Monroe announced to Monroe’s family that they were in a relationship on New Year’s Day.

Monroe is a ‘lead dancer’ at Mayweather’s Las Vegas strip club Girl Collection

Monroe was born in the U.S. but grew up in the U.K. A source who spoke with the Sun said Monroe returned to the U.S. when she was 22 years old.

She and Mayweather reportedly met when she applied for a job at Girl Collection, a strip club in Las Vegas that Mayweather owns.

Monroe wasn’t initially offered the job, but she got it after she accidentally ran into Floyd, The Sun reported.

Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris died in 2020

Mayweather was previously dating Josie Harris, who shared three children with the boxer.

Monsters and Critics reported back in March 2020 that Harris was found unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, California.

She was later pronounced dead at 40.

Police said at the time that they did not suspect foul play.

Harris was first romantically linked to Mayweather in 1995. The couple had a tumultuous relationship plagued with allegations of domestic violence against Mayweather.

In 2012, Mayweather served two months in jail at the Clark County Detention Center after he was accused of physically attacking Harris in September 2010. It was claimed he attacked Harris at their Las Vegas resident in the presence of their children.

Their eldest son, Koraun, reportedly escaped from the house and alerted their security guard who called the police.

Mayweather later denied the allegations that he hit Harris, claiming that she was high on drugs and that he was only trying to restrain her. She also denied Mayweather’s allegation.

Monsters and Critics reported earlier this month that Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, and rapper NBA YoungBoy welcomed a baby boy.