Conor McGregor shirtless for bareknuckle show off

The Notorious Conor McGregor has been back to training for months after a devastating injury. Pic credit: @thenotoriousmma/Instagram

Conor McGregor is back in incredible shape after gaining over 30 pounds following his devasting leg break in July last year.

The MMA star posted a video in which he blasts a heavy bag with his bare knuckles, sporting a noticeably slender physique.

McGregor opted for heavy weight lifting as he recovered from his injury following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The 34-year-old reportedly bulked up to 190 pounds and was pictured with a larger frame several months after breaking his leg.

While Conor teased a return to the welterweight division earlier this year, he is expected to go back down to lightweight in an all-action fight against Michael Chandler.

However, his much-anticipated return to the octagon is yet to be confirmed.

Conor McGregor looks shredded and ready for his UFC return

Conor is light on his feet in a new video showing off some heavy bag work, bare-knuckle.

It’s hard to believe the former double champ broke his leg a little over one year ago.

In another video, he gave fans a close-up of his shredded physique as he looks lean and ready for a return to lightweight.

Months ago, McGregor stunned fans when he revealed his weight at about 190 pounds – 35 pounds over his fighting weight.

He recently showed off his insane weight transformation from a 145-pound featherweight, where he won his first world title, to 190, which would put him above the middleweight weight limit.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that he would like to see Conor return in a blockbuster fight against Michael Chandler.

Despite only winning one fight in six years, McGregor is still a big pay-per-view draw following two losses to Dustin Poirier last year.

Conor McGregor’s unlikely defender says cut him some slack

The Irish superstar has faced a lot of criticism lately for his antics outside of the octagon. However, an unlikely defender, Michael Chandler, defends his likely rival.

“You’ve seen my handling of Conor,” Chandler said on Food Truck Diaries. “At some point, do I want to fight the guy? Of course, but we do gotta cut Conor a little bit of slack. He broke his leg in half, and everybody’s calling him names, everybody’s calling him out and doing all this stuff, everybody wants the fight,” the former lightweight title challenger said, continuing:

“Also, at the same time, let the guy recover. The sport of mixed martial arts, and especially the lightweight division, is better when Conor McGregor is part of it. But he needs to come back at the right time and not rush it. He snapped his leg in half.”

Despite the rumors of a second Mayweather boxing fight, Dana White poured called water on the rumors and hinted that Chandler is next for Mcgregor.