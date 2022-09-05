Cindy Crawford wishes lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber happy birthday

Model Kaia Gerber wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Cindy Crawford took a moment to reflect on her relationship with her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber on her milestone 21st birthday.

Just like her mother, Gerber took the fashion world by storm, earning Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards at just 16 years of age.

She also joined her mother as an ambassador for the Omega watch brand, continuing a legacy going back decades.

Kaia Gerber is also the first model born in the 2000s to grace the cover of the four most notable Vogue covers: America, British, France, and Italia editions.

Standing at 5 ft 9.5 inches, Kaia’s model looks, and catwalk strut is undeniable, and no doubt her supermodel mother had a hand in her success as she guided her through the fashion industry.

Kaia Gerber celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend on September 3, surrounded by friends and family.

Cindy Crawford can’t believe her baby is all grown up in a sweet birthday tribute

Fashion icon Cindy Crawford celebrated her daughter’s birthday with an Instagram tribute, reflecting on her lookalike daughter growing into a young adult.

“how are you 21 already?! I am so proud of the woman you have become and how you are in the world. Your curiosity, kindness and sense of adventure continue to inspire me,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“I’m so happy to be on this life journey with you! Continue to thrive this year and always — with so much love ❤️ Mom.”

The 56-year-old model shared a baby photo in which she cuddled a baby Kaia and a recent photo of the pair at the Burning Man festival.

Crawford has always been proud of her daughter’s career; she shared a photo of the pair striking a similar pose for the same magazine cover decades apart.

“Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then ❤️ #FBF,” she wrote in the caption.

Last year, the pair also attended an Omega event together, twinning in an all-black ensemble.

Kaia Gerber’s model friends help her celebrate her 21st birthday

Kaia Gerber hit the town with her friends to welcome her milestone birthday. She partied with model Camila Morrone who recently split from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pic credit: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Karlie Kross also took a moment to give an Instagram shoutout to Gerber, expressing gratitude for their friendship.

“happy 21st birthday baby K! 💓 @kaiagerber, i am deeply grateful to have you in my life. so proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. you’ve accomplished so much and life is only just beginning! cheers to you on this milestone, cannot wait to see all that is in store for you. love you baby sis 🪐✨,” she wrote in the caption.

Kaia Gerber was most recently linked to actor Austin Butler who did not appear in the celebratory photos.