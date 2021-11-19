Cindy Crawford and lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber show legs in matching robes after Kaia splits from boyfriend

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber both attend luxury watch brand Omega’s SF grand opening. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber looked like twins as they rocked matching robes.

The mother and daughter duo showed off their tanned legs in the photo before attending business.

The pair of models were at the grand opening of luxury watchmaker Omega’s new boutique in San Francisco’s Union Square.

The 20-year-old model appeared to be cheered up by her mother after reports emerged that she split from boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

Gerber, who previously dated Pete Davidson, removed photos of her former boyfriend from her Instagram account.

According to PageSix, the couple split amicably and still follow each other on social media after one year of dating.

“SF with my girl ❤️,” Crawford wrote alongside the photo, tagging Omega on the Instagram post.

In the second slide of the Instagram post, Cindy poses with her look-a-like daughter as they donned formal attire for the luxury event.

Kaia Gerber wore a grey suit with a black crop top at the boutique, while Cindy stunned in a little black dress.

At the red-carpet event, the mother and daughter wore elegant black dresses, making it difficult to tell them apart.

Cindy Crawford continues 26-year partnership with Omega

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has worked with the luxury watchmaker since 1995.

So it comes as no surprise that her look-alike daughter signed a deal with the brand, modeling one of its premiere watches in October.

Omega president paid tribute to their partnership with Crawford on the 20th anniversary writing the following.

“It’s hard to believe that we have been working with Cindy for twenty years. She is as beautiful now as she ever was. Cindy has made some remarkable contributions to OMEGA over the years and was instrumental in establishing the brand’s fashion credentials.”

In a stylish Instagram photo, Crawford revealed that the grand opening is her first Omega event since the Covid-related lockdown.

“Flying in style with @netjets to my first @omega event since the shutdown. Excited to be back with my Omega family for their latest boutique opening ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

Cindy Crawford eye-popping net worth

Forbes coined Crawford the world’s richest supermodel, estimating her net worth at $225 million.

She owns half of the skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, as the 55-year-old model leveraged her fame to earn $100 million in revenue annually.

Forbes credits Crawford for perfecting the direct-to-consumer model, mirrored by stars such as Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line and Rihanna’s Fenty make-up line.

The stunning model primarily markets anti-aging products with her youthful appearance.