Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber look like sisters as they dazzle in figure-hugging gowns on red carpet

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber looked like twins as they dazzled on the red carpet last night — despite being 35 years apart in age.

Cindy, 55, looked ageless in a figure-hugging sequinned Missoni gown as she posed on the red carpet next to 20-year-old Kaia, who wowed onlookers with an equally glamorous sequinned and feathered dress by Alexander McQueen.

The pair held hands as they struck a pose for waiting photographers and beamed as they shared a hug at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

The InStyle Awards — which were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic — aim to celebrate “the biggest talents and icons in fashion, beauty, and pop culture.”

Cindy and Kaia ‘disrobe’ to reveal glittering gowns

The event was attended by a string of A-listers, who all made grand entrances through InStyle’s now-famous “The Elevator” doors.

Cindy and Kaia — whose dad is nightlife tycoon Rande Gerber — entertained attendees by walking in dressed in bath robes before “disrobing” and casting them aside to unveil their glittering gowns.

Kaia’s dress gave fans a glimpse of some of her tattoos, including the word ‘PREZ’ on the back of her right shoulder and an angel wing on her right ribcage. A heart tattoo she had inked on her right shoulder in early 2020 appeared to have been partially removed.

Cindy, who complimented her outfit with a pair of nude heels, accessorized with a silver watch while Kaia — wearing white heels — wore a glittering ring on her right hand.

A string of other big names attended the glitzy event, which included a cocktail reception and dinner party followed by speeches and the presentation of awards.

Simone Biles honored over mental health

Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Kidman were among those who handed out awards. Melissa McCarthy, whose documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed made headlines earlier this year, was handed InStyle’s “Icon” award while multiple gold-medal Olympian Simone Biles was given the publication’s “The Original” award in honor of her putting her mental health first at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The other awards went to: Michael Kors (Designer); Jason Bolden (Voice of Style); Lona Vigi (Hair Stylist); Nina Park (Makeup Artist); Samantha McMillen (Fashion Stylist); and Anifa Mvuemba (Future of Fashion).

Congresswoman Katie Porter won the “Badass Woman” award thanks to her now-famous “whiteboard of justice.”