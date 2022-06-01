Cindy Crawford twins with Kaia Gerber during dinner with Rande Gerber in Malibu

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford look almost identical. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

It’s no secret that supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is her twin and nothing was more apparent than that after the mother-daughter duo was spotted out to dinner with Rande Gerber on Tuesday night in Malibu.

Super couple Cindy and Rande were spotted out to dinner with daughter Kaia at celeb hotspot Nobu. Kaia’s brother Presley was not spotted with the family for the fancy dinner.

This latest Kaia Gerber sighting comes just days after she was seen sporting a gorgeous red gown on the red carpet in Cannes, where she again drew many comparisons to her famous mother.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber look like twins during dinner with Rande Gerber

On Tuesday night, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were spotted arriving at Nobu for dinner.

Cindy looked beautiful as always in a white button-down blouse and black slacks. She topped the look with a white jacket thrown over her shoulders and carried a black purse. She wore strappy black sandals that wound their way up her ankles for a sexy, chic look.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford out to dinner at Nobu. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rande was less dressed up, wearing jeans and a blue-grey button-down shirt, along with khaki sneakers for the night out.

Kaia Gerber met her parents for dinner at Nobu. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kaia Gerber arrived to meet her parents looking amazing, as usual. Looking like her mom’s twin, Kaia sported a white top too, covering it with a black jacket. She wore jeans just like her dad to complete the outfit.

But the best part of the night for celebrity watchers was to see Cindy and Kaia side by side. It all went down when the trio was spotted leaving the restaurant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rande, Cindy, and Kaia exit Nobu in Malibu. Pic credit: Backgrid

As Rande held the car door open for his wife and daughter, the lookalike mother-daughter duo both smiled and they looked identical with similar hair and side profiles that look the exact same.

Kaia Gerber in Cannes

Just last week, Kaia Gerber was spotted in Cannes as she was there with boyfriend Austin Butler to promote his Elvis biopic.

While there, Kaia walked the red carpet in a red halter dress that had fans chattering about how much she looked like her model mom.

Before dating Austin Butler, Kaia has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.