Kaia Gerber enjoys bubble bath in the street

Kaia Gerber has taken her soapy bubble bath outdoors for a very unusual shoot. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford is fresh from an Instagram update marking her latest campaign for luxury luggage and clothing brand Loewe, and she definitely secured the bag.

Posting on Tuesday, the YSL Beauty face confirmed she’s snagged yet another brand deal, and she’s showing it off in the buff.

Kaia Gerber all bubbles in the tub

Kaia was photographed inside a deep-soaking and standalone white tub with bubbles absolutely everywhere.

While wearing minimal makeup and peeping her slender shoulders and arms, the ex of Pete Davidson held up a black Loewe purse as she posed amid an empty road strewn with construction signs and a temporary stop light – it wasn’t the usual bath scene.

Foam from the bath was all over the road, with the photo captioned:

“@LOEWE.” Kaia also tagged J.W. Anderson’s Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson.

Loewe has made an unusual move by hiring another celebrity face to accompany Kaia. It’s legendary actor Anthony Hopkins, now aged 84. Kaia, meanwhile, also fronts labels including French designer Celine, plus Marc Jacobs fragrances, this alongside her YSL Beauty gig.

In 2019, the model opened up to Refinery29 to dish her beauty secrets, name-dropping supermodel mom Cindy and saying: “My skin-care routine is also fairly simple. I always wash my face, use moisturizer or a retinol. I also just started using niacinamide, and my mom always stresses the importance of sunscreen.” The 2022 Met Gala face also touched on having inherited her mom’s signature bushy brows, continuing: “My eyebrows and I have been through a lot this past year,” she says. “They’ve been bleached about seven times now, but I’ve learned to not touch them when I don’t have to.”

Kaia Gerber has even more beauty tips

“I’ll turn in as early as I can. I don’t sleep well when I’m traveling, so there’s nothing I like more than getting in my own bed. When I started modeling, my mom always said, “You’re gonna dream about getting in bed early.” I didn’t believe her, but after my first fashion month now I do,” she also told Harper’s Bazaar.

Kaia continues her grip on the fashion world and the Instagram one. Her account is now followed by over 7 million and includes a fair few celebrity faces. Keeping tabs on Gerber are supermodels Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, actress Bella Thorne, singer Halsey, plus former Disney star Dove Cameron.