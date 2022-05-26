Kaia Gerber looks just like Cindy Crawford in plunging red halter dress in Cannes

Kaia Gerber and her mom, Cindy Crawford. Pic credit: Splash News/©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Nearly 25 years to the day that her mother walked the red carpet in a slinky red gown, Kaia Gerber strongly resembled her mother at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kaia Gerber walked the red carpet for the new Elvis biopic at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Kaia’s boyfriend, Austin Butler, stars as Elvis in the biopic, and the two received intense paparazzi attention for the milestone event.

While many appeared enamored by the glitz and glamour of the Elvis film, others noticed Kaia’s striking resemblance to Cindy Crawford.

Kaia Gerber looks just like her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber turned heads on the red carpet of the latest Elvis biopic at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, but fans could not help but notice the resemblance to her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. Cindy wore a similar dress 25 years before Kaia’s red carpet moment– five years before Kaia’s birth.

Kaia wore a red Celine gown by Hedi Slimane. The red fabric flowed against Kaia’s statuesque and slender frame as she posed for cameras.

She wore her light brown hair in an elegant updo, and her red dress was sleeveless with a halter neck. She did not wear jewelry but opted for black strappy heels to complete the look.

Cindy was at the top of her supermodel game 25 years ago when she wore the red gown to a Gucci fashion show to benefit an AIDS Project in Los Angeles. Cindy’s honey brown locks were down and in a side part as she opted for limited accessories and gold strappy heels.

Kaia, now a model in her own right, learned from the best, as Cindy was among the top supermodels in the nineties, along with Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

Kaia Gerber is currently dating actor Austin Butler

Kaia and Austin were an “it couple” at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, but it was not their red carpet debut. A few weeks ago, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler debuted as a couple with a very public kiss at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kaia previously dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, who coincidentally made headlines for dating Olivia Jade just yesterday.

Austin previously dated Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens for nine years before the two split in January 2020.

Austin, who plays Elvis in the new biopic by famed director Baz Luhrmann, is undergoing a media frenzy before the movie hits theaters on June 24th.

Luckily for him, he has Kaia to hold his hand and help him gain publicity.