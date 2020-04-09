Chynna Rogers’ cause of death unknown as ASAP Mob rapper and model, aka Chizzyano, dies age 25

Chynna Rogers (aka Chizzyano), a Brooklyn-based rapper and fashion model, has died at the age of 25.

Chynna died at her home in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to ET Online.

Her manager, John Miller, confirmed her death in a statement, adding that “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

Her management team at True Panther also posted a statement on Instagram:

“Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel.”

Chynna’s death comes after she released her EP in case i die first, in December 2019.

Cause of death

Chynna Rogers’ cause of death was not immediately revealed, but there were unconfirmed claims on social media that her death was due to an “apparent overdose.”

Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020

nope, Chynna Rogers was confirmed to overdose by her cousin — PUPHOODSTAR ☭ (@inspectahemo) April 9, 2020

They’re saying that it’s due to an overdose & I think that’s what’s even more heartbreaking 💔 bc Ninety was literally an ode to her recovering from drugs. Chynna only u knew ur pain & im so sorry it went down like this. Rest in power philly legend 🥀 pic.twitter.com/85EKcoqBxM — kiki bby 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇴 (@crybby44) April 9, 2020

Tributes on social media

Fans, friends, and former associates, including the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob and singer Kehlani, have been mourning and paying tribute on social media following news of Chynna Rogers’ death.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

ANGELS NEVER DIE PHILLYS FINEST pic.twitter.com/rgueQxvI1k — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

I can’t believe this 💔💔💔💔💔😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 not chynna not my little sis — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) April 9, 2020

Chynna Rogers’ death comes after rapper Juice WRLD died in December 2019 due to oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The aspiring rapper Bvlly was murdered on Christmas Eve in Oshawa, Toronto.

Who was Chynna Rogers?

Chynna Rogers was born in August 1994 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She started her career as a fashion model after signing to Ford Models at the age of 14.

Chynna was a teenager when she contacted A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams. She became friends with A$AP Yams and became an affiliate of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob.

A$AP Yams encouraged her to develop her talents and pursue a career in music.

“I went to A$AP Rocky’s first stop in Philly ever when he only had one tape out. I was in 10th grade at the time. I tweeted them pictures I took at the show. I wanted to A&R and I was inspired by the way [A$AP Yams] went about molding Rocky’s career.”

Chynna went on to release two singles, Selfie (2013) and Glen Coco (2014).

She also released a string of EPs, including I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening (2015), Music 2 Die 2 (2017), and in case i die first (2019).

Chynna was open about her struggle with opiate addiction. She talked about it in her 2016 mixtape Ninety.

While performing at Red Bull’s Careful on the Pavement event in 2018, she announced that she had been free of opiates for three years.

She also opened up about her struggles in an interview with VIBE during the event.

“I felt crazy. I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like: ‘I told you so.'”

She said that being open about her substance abuse challenges was difficult at first, but she was encouraged when she realized that so many people were also privately struggling with the same problem.