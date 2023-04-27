Christina Ashten Gourkani death: Kim Kardashian look-alike dies at 34

According to her family, Christina Ashten Gourkani, known as a Kim Kardashian look-alike, died after cardiac arrest. She was 34 years old.

According to a statement from her family, Ashten suffered a medical emergency last Thursday at approximately 4:31 a.m., when a family member frantically made a phone call to another family member, screaming that the model was dying.

The 34-year-old was hospitalized after suffering from a cardiac arrest, per the statement written on a GoFundMe.

Her death is reportedly being investigated as a homicide related to a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

TMZ reported that the procedure in question was cosmetic, but the family did not specify that in the statement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The GoFundMe goal is $40,000 for a memorial to lay the late model to rest.

Christina Ashten Gourkani shared selfies two days before cardiac arrest

Gourkani, who went by the name Ashten G. on social media, garnered a huge fanbase on Instagram with more than 600,000 followers.

Her biography described her as a five-foot-five international model.

Gourkani, who bares a striking resemblance to Kardashian, shared a series of selfies a day or two before she suffered the reported medical emergency.

“Happy Tuesday 💛 1,2,3,” she added to the caption.

The Instagram post comment section is filled with tributes, with many expressing shock at her sudden death.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of cardiac arrest include sudden collapse, no pulse, and loss of consciousness.

Some symptoms that can occur before cardiac arrest include chest discomfort, weakness, or heart palpitations. However, it often occurs with no warning at all.

Mayo Clinic recommends CPR if the person experiencing symptoms is not breathing.

Christina Ashten Gourkani’s family paid tribute to her ‘loving free spirit’

In the GoFundMe statement, her family shared a sweet tribute to the late model.

“If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with, the statement reads, continuing:

“She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people.”

The family statement thanked supporters for their kindness as they mourned the loss of her death at just 34 years old.