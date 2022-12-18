Kim Kardashian stepped out in an edgy leather look to attend a family event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for a family celebration this weekend.

The reality queen turned heads as she stepped out in an edgy look featuring show-stopping leather pants.

The 42-year-old mom-of-four was caught by paparazzi while traveling to her nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah.

Kim opted for a leather look to attend the gathering hosted by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick.

Kim wore a gray Up in Smoke Tour tee, worn in a cropped fashion, a nod to her recent SKIMS collaboration with legendary hip-hop rapper Snoop Dogg.

She glammed up the casual tee with a glitzy diamond choker necklace and a silver chain featuring a cross pendant.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Her pants didn’t need any extra help as they were embellished with sparkling black crystals that glittered as she strutted her stuff outside of the venue.

The high-waisted bottoms were cinched by a silver-buckled belt, accentuating Kim’s tiny waist.

They hugged her famous curves tight before flaring at the bottom, adding some drama and revealing pointed black heels that Kim paired with the fit.

She recently unveiled a new hair look after ditching her signature platinum locks just in time for the holidays, and her honey-blonde locks looked stunning alongside her monochrome fit.

Kim added a final touch to her look by accessorizing with a tiny bejeweled purse that perfectly matched her statement leather.

Kim Kardashian promotes new SKIMS loungewear drop

Kim was initially catapulted to fame in 2007 as an E! film crew followed the everyday lives of her blended Kardashian-Jenner family in their Keeping Up With The Kardashians show.

Since then, Kim has developed her online presence across several social media platforms, launching many businesses and even releasing a mobile game.

However, reality beauty Kim has arguably found the most success with the launch of her shapewear brand SKIMS.

Popular with celebrities and non-celebs alike, the brand continues to expand, launching collection after collection.

Kim was featured in a recent promotion on the official SKIMS Instagram account for a new drop of sparkly loungewear.

She modeled a white set that consisted of a tank top and matching leggings, featuring delicate lace trim detailing and repeating SKIMS logo embellished in rhinestones.

The new drop comes in five styles and three color options in a range of sizes.

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKKN skincare.

Earlier this year, Kim added another business to her list of endeavors by launching a skincare line named SKKN.

Kim was inspired to create the nine-product line in an attempt to bridge the gap between the leading dermatological experts and regular people seeking high-performance skincare from the comfort of their homes.

The collection consists of everything required to prep the skin before and after makeup, including a cleanser, exfoliator, and toner.

A hyaluronic acid serum and a vitamin C serum are accompanied by an eye cream and a face cream to promote hydration and a youthful appearance.

The collection is completed with vitamin C oil drops and a night oil designed to provide radiant skin.

The brand announced a holiday sale recently, offering 15% off online and at the SKKN Holiday Pop-up store.

The caption read, “The @SKKN Holiday Shop is live! 🎁 Discover limited edition gift sets to bring home for the holidays, curated with your skin needs in mind. Save 15% online or at the SKKN BY KIM Holiday Pop-up.”

The Kardashians is available for streaming on Hulu.