Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears, explains recent red carpet snub

Christina Aguilera breaks her silence following her awkward red carpet interview about Britney Spears.

In an interview about her Spanish-language EP, La Fuerza, Aguilera opened up about Britney and offered her support.

The two pop stars first attained success in the 90s but have a long history.

They appeared on stage with Madonna in the infamous 2003 Video Music Awards performance but did not collaborate despite their era-defining careers.

The Genie in the Bottle singer finally speaks about Britney’s conservatorship and goes into detail about her rival teen pop star.

Christina Aguilera explains Britney Spears conservatorship question snub

In an interview with Enrique Santos, the host asked Aguilera about Britney Spears being free from her conservatorship and asked the singer if she had spoken to her old friend.

Christina Aguilera said she “would love to” connect with Britney and “will always be open” to communicate with the fellow pop star.

She went on to explain the red carpet conservatorship question snub two months ago, stating:

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for,” she said.

“I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated: that I couldn’t be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves; however they see fit.”

Christina Aguilera also touched on their shared history of growing up in the entertainment business as they both appeared in The Mickey Mouse Club when they were barely teens.

“Growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy, so if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, you know, it definitely would be her and I,” she said, before adding that she “will always be there to reach out to” for Spears.

The pop star then touches on the importance of women empowerment, a subject she addressed in December last year when she picked up a People’s Choice Award.

“I love being able to connect like that with other women,” she explained. “It’s very important now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens, and that we always feel unified.”

Britney Spears blasted Christina Aguilera for dodging red carpet question

In November last year at the Latin Grammy Awards, a red carpet reporter asked Aguilera if she had contact with Britney following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Her publicist interrupted and led her away from reports before Christina said she was “happy for her.”

As previously reported, The Toxic singer took to Instagram Story and put her teen pop rival on blast. In the statement, Britney, in part, wrote: “refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie,” before questioning why Aguilera found it challenging to talk about the topic without mentioning her by name.