Christina Aguilera stuns in cleavage-baring lace outfit before receiving first-ever honor at People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera shared a sizzling video ahead of her big night at the People’s Choice Awards. She stuns in an all-black lace outfit in the teaser, which set hearts racing.

The singer, known as the Voice of a Generation, after leading the resurgence of teen pop in the late ’90s received the Music Icon award at the People’s Choice event — the first artist to be honored with the award.

On Instagram, the singer shared a snippet of the new song Somos Nada in which she rocked a cleavage-baring lace outfit.

The song was released last month; however, Aguilera shared the snippet to reveal that she would perform the Spanish song at the People’s Choice Awards.

In the caption, she wrote the following:

“It’s an honor to receive the first-ever Music Icon award tomorrow at the People’s Choice Awards. I’m so excited to return to the #PCAs stage with a special performance featuring “Somos Nada”! Can’t wait to see all the #Fighters in the audience 😘.”

She rocked a similar cleavage-baring outfit two weeks ago at the Latin Grammy Awards.

However, her appearance was not without controversy after Britney Spears blasted the singer for not answering a red carpet question about her conservatorship.

The two singers go way back, having parallel careers as teen idols and appearing in the same Disney show in their early teens.

Christina Aguilera wins first-ever Music Icon award at the People’s Choice event

Christina Aguilera accepted her Music Icon award at the star-studded event on Tuesday.

In her acceptance speech, according to People Magazine, she expressed her desire to promote women’s empowerment through her music.

“I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own,” Aguilera said, continuing:

“My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.”

The 40-year-old singer spoke about how some of her songs impacted her fans, listing off: Beautiful, Fighter, Can’t Hold Us Down, and “even Dirrty.”

At the event, the singer performed a medley of her hit records, such as Genie in a Bottle, Dirrty, and Fighter, as well as new songs.

Christina Aguilera is returning to Latin music with a to-be-announced new album. Over 20 years ago, she released the Spanish-language album Mi Reflejo and had released two singles for her upcoming album.