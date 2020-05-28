Christian rock singer Jon Steingard shocks fans with revelation he no longer believes in God

The frontman for Christian rock band Hawk Nelson has announced that he “no longer believes in God,” and as a result, he’s now “ready to live.”

The Canadian made the shock revelation in a post on his Instagram feed, where he explained that he has struggled with parts of the bible and had fallen into a depression after having doubts over his religion.

He accompanied the post by stating, “I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest.”

Jon Steingard posted again saying he’s determined to move on

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, the musician attempted to answer questions from his many fans. He also expressed his determination to move on to the next phase of his life.

He wrote: “Thank you for all your kindness. I don’t really know how to answer the question, ‘what now? which much certainty, other than to say, I’m ready to live. Openly. Honestly. Curiously. Deeply. That sounds like an adventure – and it’s one I’m ready for.”

Steingard says he now describes his current religious beliefs by saying he’s “agnostic,” which he defines as “a person who believes that nothing is known or can be known of the existence or nature of God.”

