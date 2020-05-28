Christian rock singer Jon Steingard shocks fans with revelation he no longer believes in God

The frontman for Christian rock band Hawk Nelson has announced that he “no longer believes in God,” and as a result, he’s now “ready to live.”
The Canadian made the shock revelation in a post on his Instagram feed, where he explained that he has struggled with parts of the bible and had fallen into a depression after having doubts over his religion.
He accompanied the post by stating, “I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest.”
I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest. I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all – and also open to having my heart changed in the future. I am not looking for a debate at all – just a chance to share my story in the hopes some good can come from it. I love you all.
Jon Steingard posted again saying he’s determined to move on
In a follow-up post on Wednesday, the musician attempted to answer questions from his many fans. He also expressed his determination to move on to the next phase of his life.
He wrote: “Thank you for all your kindness. I don’t really know how to answer the question, ‘what now? which much certainty, other than to say, I’m ready to live. Openly. Honestly. Curiously. Deeply. That sounds like an adventure – and it’s one I’m ready for.”
Steingard says he now describes his current religious beliefs by saying he’s “agnostic,” which he defines as “a person who believes that nothing is known or can be known of the existence or nature of God.”
Jon Steingard has admitted in a series of lengthy Instagram posts that he no longer believes in God. He now wants to move on to the next stage of his life.
