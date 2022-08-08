Chrissy Teigen claps back at commenter who doesn’t recognize her

Chrissy Teigen called out followers who commented on her looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

After basking in the news of her new pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen was not about to let a few negative comments ruin her exciting week.

Chrissy, 36, shared a wholesome photo with her and John Legend’s 4-year-old son Miles on Sunday.

The photo showed the mother-son-duo relaxing on a boat — sharing a smile while wearing life vests for a day out on the water.

However, the primary intent of the sweet photo switched focus when followers started commenting on Chrissy’s appearance.

To fully drive the point home, Chrissy took the liberty of “pinning” two comments in particular to the top of her Instagram post to ensure they would be seen first in her comments section.

The first comment read, “Don’t even recognize her,” while the second said, “You’re beautiful, why do you keep changing your face? I didn’t recognize you in this pic.”

Chrissy Teigen calls out fans for commenting on her looks

The TV personality was not about to let the comments go without putting up a fight. “I have had these teeth for like 10 years,” she responded back to the first pinned comment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy also added a follow-up comment, to sum up the general tone of her comments section being peppered with mentions of her seemingly changed appearance.

“u guys are somethin,” she added.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Although Chrissy may feel the need to combat her internet trolls, plenty of fans chimed in to back her up — many commented that she may have looked different because of her pregnancy.

“pregnancy changes facial fullness, her hair is up in a bun, her makeup is minimal IF she has any on, and she’s in shadow. Good grief…it’s a wonderful, natural, candid shot with her son. Why do you all have to be so critical?” One user replied.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s recent pregnancy announcement

Last week, the wife of John Legend took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy with followers.

She showed off her visible baby bump while wearing a black crop top tee and a pair of see-through, high-waisted bottoms.

Chrissy shared the exciting mirror selfie along with an explanation of how meaningful this successful pregnancy has been — especially after the difficulties she faced in the past regarding her miscarriage.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Chrissy wrote in her post.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued.

The post has garnered well over 3 million likes and thousands of congratulatory comments for Chrissy and her growing family.